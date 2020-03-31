DAVIS COLUMN: Enjoy spring’s outdoors; forget camaraderie

Such a tiny disease-causing particle has turned the planet upside-down, even though “they” generally do not meet all criteria of being alive or reacting to antibiotics. Even so, they have the stuff genes are made of inside protein coats.

The disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus has a name; it is Covid-19, also written COVID-19. This name covers it all, abbreviating corona (Co), virus (vi), disease (d) and 2019 (19).

Sometimes diseases were given names linking to the region of discovery or investigation (Dutch elm disease; Lyme disease, New Lyme, Connecticut).

Being outdoors, but alone, seems to be a good antidote to Covid-19, in part because this virus is not connected to a vector that takes it from host to host. We seem to do a decent chore of those ourselves by coughing and touching. Hence, stay away from other people; don’t be gregarious until getting an all clear.

A number of game animals we seek or hunt are gregarious, too, preferring to be with others of their kind. Wild turkeys fill that character nicely, so when we try to sound like a turkey, and don’t move about, turkeys often come looking for more turkeys (unless they are already with turkeys).