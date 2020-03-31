DAVIS COLUMN: Enjoy spring’s outdoors; forget camaraderie

Such a tiny disease-causing particle has turned the planet upside-down, even though “they” generally do not meet all criteria of being alive or reacting to antibiotics. Even so, they have the stuff genes are made of inside protein coats.
The disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus has a name; it is Covid-19, also written COVID-19. This name covers it all, abbreviating corona (Co), virus (vi), disease (d) and 2019 (19).
Sometimes diseases were given names linking to the region of discovery or investigation (Dutch elm disease; Lyme disease, New Lyme, Connecticut).
Being outdoors, but alone, seems to be a good antidote to Covid-19, in part because this virus is not connected to a vector that takes it from host to host. We seem to do a decent chore of those ourselves by coughing and touching. Hence, stay away from other people; don’t be gregarious until getting an all clear.
A number of game animals we seek or hunt are gregarious, too, preferring to be with others of their kind. Wild turkeys fill that character nicely, so when we try to sound like a turkey, and don’t move about, turkeys often come looking for more turkeys (unless they are already with turkeys).
The youth hunt, April 11-12, is the first hunting opportunity. By its very nature, an adult is likely, maybe even required, to be with a younger hunter, but that is similar to a parent living with a son or daughter. Social distancing is almost impossible, but a DNR field warden is not going to come and send a mentor and hunter off in opposite directions. That doesn’t mean this team should forget about the six-foot rule when they begin their non-hunting activities.
The regular season opens April 15 in period A. Much of the time turkey hunters are alone, and even when they are not, they may go off in opposite directions. They likely rode on the same truck seat on the way to the woods. Is this a reason to not hunt in that manner? Maybe.
Fees have been waived for state parks, trails and forests, but all hunting and fishing fees and rules remain in place. In fact, to emphasize the six-foot spacing, the DNR suggested being three fish (each a 24-inch walleye) away from another angler.
Public lands activities have already increased due to additional free time and a desire to engage in some outdoors activity, so respect other hunter’s, angler’s and hiker’s space and their desire to be lonely.
DNR Chief Warden Casey Krueger said field wardens will still be doing their jobs, still out in the landscape and along the trout stream, but doing the job a little bit differently.”
“We don’t want the public, particularly those who come in contact with a field warden, to believe the wardens are being cold and unapproachable by staying 5-6 feet away while talking. This is done to protect the public and the officers,” Krueger said.
Engaging the electronic system to get permits, licenses, stamps and authorizations will help greatly at this time because most recreationalists can get licensed-up by computer, and then follow with registering a bird in similar fashion.
Most people, hunters included, partake in camaraderie at some point in an outing. They are likely to miss this friendship, just as they are missing discussing hunting preparation and afterglow.
Let’s hope there will be some attempt to return to a more personal format in some way when coronavirus leaves us alone. Let’s hope the DNR puts some emphasis in news releases stating that it is still possible to purchase a license in person and register a deer somewhat similarly. We’re missing it now but with good reason.
Spending time outdoors may not be difficult, but remember to go it alone if possible, and take what you need (food, drink, phone and a full tank).
A new collapsible water bottle is worth a look by visiting nomader.com and amazon.com/nomader.
Morels were being picked at this time in 2012, but not until May 3 in 2019. But a good week of highs in the 60s may seal the deal. Be ready.
Most of the first greens in a woods are mosses, ferns and a few edible greens including garlic mustard and watercress.
I haven’t heard it said yet, “We’re not out of the woods yet.” But it will come. Why should being in the woods be a scary place? It isn’t; make the point another way. How about, “we haven’t scored, but we’re close.”
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
