DAVIS COLUMN: Enjoy the bounties of marshallings

Hang the mount, frame the photograph, and enjoy a glass of raspberry wine; start the day with a morel omelet and take a few asparagus spears from the freezer, too.
Wild stuffs we’ve gathered from outdoors since 2021 began should now pay dividends. Some items have been consumed fresh but many remain in freezers, jars, stored dry, and canned. Journals, photographs and memories of outdoors adventures deserve special attention, too.
Sue Howards, of Oregon, can choose among venison butterfly steaks, squirrel pie, or tenderloins of deer in fajitas while she watches the last of the maple leaves abscise and plunge. Her husband, Gary, is out after more venison, another turkey, and squirrels.
Fish are one of Wayne and Pam Whitemarsh’s favorite items from the outdoors and are treats at least once a week at their home in Sauk City.
“I like them baked and love leftovers, while Pam doesn’t so she makes plenty so I can have a second meal,” Wayne Whitemarsh said. “Some will go to a church’s wild game feed in February, and others to a Dutch oven cooking demonstration.”
During spring Don Dodge, of Argyle, makes an entire meal of fresh, wild asparagus, but he blanches a few spears and freezes them individually for a special treat later this month when Thanksgiving rolls around.
“All I have to do is thaw them, steam them some and add salt, pepper and butter and I can remember Lafayette County’s May roadside stops when I picked the stalk,” he said. “even after someone else went through my locations and missed more than they picked.”
Hank and Sue Judd of rural Sauk City are a hickory nut team the likes of which few can beat.
“I picked 30 gallons of nuts this fall and have cracked two quarts of nut meats,” Hank Judd said. “Sue uses them in breads, cookies and I put them on cereal every morning. I like to think there is at least one good oil in them, which has kept me well enough to get out and pick them up.” A number of gallons of raspberry wine must taste great after a few slices of bread, a cookie or two or even a hickory nut pie.
Dodgeville’s Tom and Nancy Howard are two of Iowa County’s notable mycophagus gourmets. Oyster, morel, hen- and chicken-of-the-woods are several of their favorite wild mushrooms. Some freeze fine, others, like morels and oysters not so much. Those Tom usually dehydrates.
One of their secrets is to freeze mushrooms on cookie sheets and them bag them is quantities to be used at a meal so they don’t stick together in a glob.
“Many are special treats when someone stays over. Dehydrated morels put in an omelet are extra special and I don’t burn them up on just anyone,” he said. “Even if I do say so, I’m a pretty good turkey hunter and if we have Thanksgiving here, that’s what we fix, taking one of the two or three I have in the freezer thanks to counter sale tags.”
Sounds as though, if we put these several outdoors gathering guys and gals together they could come up with an entire Thanksgiving meal, providing we were special enough to be asked.
That suggests that instead of being second class eatables, most outdoors ingredients are down-right tasty, special, and healthy.
Still looking to fill the freezer or have a quick meal, Doug Williams, at Portage’s DW Sports Center, says archers and crossbowers have been quite successful taking trophies, as well as meaty meals.
“A 10-year old girl was all smiles telling me about a deer hunt with grandpa,” Williams relayed. “That reminds me to caution drivers at dawn and dusk. Deer are now on the move.”
This is also a great time for non-hunters, and others, to consider country drives looking for and at deer.
Back in the woods, be careful of tree stands; wear a stand harness to prevent a fall, he said.
“Fish are biting; two muskie anglers boated and released 26 one day last week. Northerns and walleyes, too, are biting. A real treat is seeing the uncommon bobcat, which is quickly losing uncommon status.”
Don Martin in Monroe has seen plenty photographs, too, of fine bucks. Hunters are still trying to purchase gear. One man found what he needed, spending several hundred dollars by getting Martin to open the door a few minutes early. Another wanted to order 500 night crawlers to have them throughout the winter.
Wally Bamfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game has seen the photos also, including a huge non-typical deer estimated to score 195. Go with hair jigs for saugers and trophy walleyes.
Wayne Smith, Lafayette County resident says bow hunting and pheasant hunting have been brisk in the wildlife area. Trappers and raccoon hunters are just getting started.
Iowa (state) studies showed 80 percent of deer testing positive for coronavirus contracted from humans, but there is no evidence yet of transfer from deer back to humans. Researchers say this could make eradicating the pathogen more difficult with a huge reservoir where mutations are likely to occur. Iowa hunters are being advised to take precautions to avoid coming in contact with the pathogen by wearing rubber gloves and perhaps a mask, and sanitizing instruments.
Eating cooked venison carries little risk as long as temperatures reach 165 degrees Farenheit.
