DAVIS COLUMN: Enjoy the bounties of marshallings

“All I have to do is thaw them, steam them some and add salt, pepper and butter and I can remember Lafayette County’s May roadside stops when I picked the stalk,” he said. “even after someone else went through my locations and missed more than they picked.”

Hank and Sue Judd of rural Sauk City are a hickory nut team the likes of which few can beat.

“I picked 30 gallons of nuts this fall and have cracked two quarts of nut meats,” Hank Judd said. “Sue uses them in breads, cookies and I put them on cereal every morning. I like to think there is at least one good oil in them, which has kept me well enough to get out and pick them up.” A number of gallons of raspberry wine must taste great after a few slices of bread, a cookie or two or even a hickory nut pie.

Dodgeville’s Tom and Nancy Howard are two of Iowa County’s notable mycophagus gourmets. Oyster, morel, hen- and chicken-of-the-woods are several of their favorite wild mushrooms. Some freeze fine, others, like morels and oysters not so much. Those Tom usually dehydrates.

One of their secrets is to freeze mushrooms on cookie sheets and them bag them is quantities to be used at a meal so they don’t stick together in a glob.