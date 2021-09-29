DAVIS COLUMN: Fall is begining to round into full-swing

It’s Wayne Smith’s raccoon dogs reacting to the cooler temperatures. “They want to go and tell me by barking or pulling my ATV faster that I use getting them in condition for hunting. If I stop to answer the phone, they let me know and I have to hang up.”

While coming back from northern Wisconsin, Smith came within inches of a large bull elk walking across Highway 77 in Bayfield County. “It’s a real treat to hear them bugling. It’s worth the trip and peak leaf color is a bonus.”

Many adult deer have again changed coat color, coming up with a more subtle brown from a nearly black. All deer are more active and beginning to interfere with road traffic. Chopped corn fields, along with white oak acorn drop, have pulled many deer from soybean and alfalfa fields. Along the way, deer fights have been breaking out and saplings have taken the brunt of anxious bucks, too.

Grab some shagbark hickory nuts where they present themselves, if not for winter baking, then cracking for nuthatches or just setting aside for a worried squirrel.

It’s not a sign of being rude when some outdoors folks seem to have less phone time to spend, or even pick up; it’s a sign of autumn. They’re likely mesmerized by the sight, sounds and other sensations of autumn and simply want to engage in a few of the many gathering openings.

