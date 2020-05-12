DAVIS COLUMN: Fawns highlight May’s events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This spring’s white-tailed fawns are a May highlight because, even though wild, they often are found in unsuspecting locations.

Dan Storm, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher, believes wildlife babies of all sorts are attractive because they are usually so dang cute. “Deer are high on Wisconsin residents’ list of attractions anyway,” he said, “and we’re seeing them in their cutest stage.”

Day-old fawns often appear in yards, gardens, along hiking trails, on the backside of a log when we’re expecting to see morels or lady-slipper orchids and in pastures and hay fields, along trout streams or even along a roadside right-of-way.

Storm’s research crews working in Dane, Grant and Iowa counties have one more fawn capture season to complete in the five year deer predator study, but this one may be curtailed due to COVID-19. Storm had hoped to again capture and collar 100 fawns, as was done during each of the first four study years.

Most fawns in Wisconsin are born about five days either side of Memorial Day, but some have already being reported. If the doe deer is 2 years old, chances are great she will have twins, but they may not be hiding together between nursings.