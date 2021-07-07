DAVIS COLUMN: Field and forest flowers, fruits, friends and foes

Flowers, fruits, insects and other animals do not all get along, but each needs the other to make a community.

Wild, cropland and garden flowers are well on their way to becoming fruits and food for wildlife and people. Many progressed with needed assistance from pollinators. Most fought with foes—insects, viruses, fungi, herbivores, and weather extremes and are showing the wear and tear of growing up. Some have died or been eaten, at least partially.

Gatherers have picked, preserved and eaten mulberries, wild black raspberries and a few chicken-of-the-woods mushrooms. Some poisonous Amanita mushrooms have been feasted on by squirrels, who are waiting for the first hazelnuts, wild apples (good luck finding these), grapes and some larger stick tights to bulk up.

Farm crops, mainly alfalfa and soybeans, garden vegetables and greens, are now favorites of deer, including fawns. Turkeys and squirrels are waiting for something with a bit more fruity bulk before bothering to gnaw.

More than one person has questioned the banana-like fungus disease on elderberry stems and leaves. These yellow growths are not poisonous but do make the shrub look rather grotesque. Sumac has a similar reddish gall appearing later in summer.