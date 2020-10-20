DAVIS COLUMN: Fishing, photography the top two pursuits as October winds down

Outdoors provides so many possibilities these days, some mainstays may be overlooked in the plethora of autumn opportunities.

Anglers, bait shop clerks, and social media posts provide a not-so-subtle reminder that late October is a great time to take a boat out again. Up and down the line, Don Martin, of Monroe; Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage; and John Borzick, at Tall Tales Sports and Spirits in Boscobel, are all here reminding us that this is a great time to catch fish.

Williams said pink is hot, and crappies and bluegills agree.

“The river (Wisconsin) and lakes are good,” Williams advises.

“The Mississippi is good, has been much of the fall,” Borzick added.

And Martin continues to sell bait from Green County to those anglers fishing smaller Wisconsin rivers and Yellowstone Lake in La Fayette County.

October, this year, has been a photographer’s dream, as well as a fantastic time to simply record memories and vistas in one’s mind. Summer can be repetitious, while autumn is a multiplicity of pigments, with pleasing whiffs and resonances.