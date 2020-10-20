DAVIS COLUMN: Fishing, photography the top two pursuits as October winds down

Outdoors provides so many possibilities these days, some mainstays may be overlooked in the plethora of autumn opportunities.
Anglers, bait shop clerks, and social media posts provide a not-so-subtle reminder that late October is a great time to take a boat out again. Up and down the line, Don Martin, of Monroe; Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage; and John Borzick, at Tall Tales Sports and Spirits in Boscobel, are all here reminding us that this is a great time to catch fish.
Williams said pink is hot, and crappies and bluegills agree.
“The river (Wisconsin) and lakes are good,” Williams advises.
“The Mississippi is good, has been much of the fall,” Borzick added.
And Martin continues to sell bait from Green County to those anglers fishing smaller Wisconsin rivers and Yellowstone Lake in La Fayette County.
October, this year, has been a photographer’s dream, as well as a fantastic time to simply record memories and vistas in one’s mind. Summer can be repetitious, while autumn is a multiplicity of pigments, with pleasing whiffs and resonances.
In a matter of days, deer will be out and about even more in just about every habitat, including some we least predict. While not tame by any means, these deer are more likely to be following scents and sights and less likely to notice a camouflaged person in a tree holding a long-lensed camera.
After that magic moment that often ends a deer hunt, some memorable images are a necessity. Think before you shoot with a camera, too. Respect the animal taken, compose the image, and preview the results on a digital screen.
While personal preference always plays in, few viewers like to see blood, someone sitting on a dead deer, or a gun pointed at them. Unnaturally large fins or antlers made by camera position and angle distract.
Safety is a concern with field photos. Is the subject’s cap blaze orange? Is the finger clear of the trigger area? Is there a tree in the background growing out of the hunter’s head or making antlers difficult to see?
Some of the best hunting photographs show just a portion of a deer or turkey. Yes, there is a fall wild turkey season, ongoing into January.
Williams told a tale of a hunter using 15 minutes to “punch his tag” while two lads, sitting in a blind didn’t argue on who would shoot. One declined the opportunity and the other shouldered his gun with success during the youth deer hunt.
Travis Anderson, a wildlife biologist in Dodgeville, is doing twice-weekly pheasant stocking for the recently opened pheasant season. One-third fewer birds are being released, but no cutbacks are felt in dogs flushing or exercises obtained.
It’ll be shooting supplies, not birds, which frustrate hunters; don’t hoard, purchase early.
Fall colors, reportedly, are putting on a display few others from past years match, meteorologists claim.
Youth deer hunters enjoyed a great weekend, in spite of above average temperatures, registering 7,313 animals, with 3,268 being antlered. The results from the season for hunters with disabilities were wrapped in with the archery and crossbows totals which show 35,000 deer, 15,658 from crossbowers and 12,299 from archers. Antlerless deer are still being favored, but not by much.
Wolves were reported depredating 40 laying hens in Bayfield County and an Angus beef cow in Douglas County.
Crop combining has put a smile on squirrel hunters, deer archers and crossbowers, turkey callers, wildlife photographers and viewers. Farmers are way ahead on a schedule of filling feed bins. Wildlife of all sorts continue to feed on waste grain, to the advantage of farmers’ displeasure of seeing volunteer soybeans growing in alfalfa seeding and corn in soybean fields the year following harvest.
The fact wildlife favors waste grain during a year short on hard mast is a loud reminder bird feeding stations could be filled any time. While most migrants are well on their way south, cardinals, jays, juncos, woodpeckers, finches, titmice, chickadees, nuthatches and mourning doves are willing to entertain with their autumn antics. Purchase quality, not fillers.
Along with quality food, water, perches, and shelters improve visitors stopping by for a look-see.
Visibility in most habitats has been cropped by the weather, too. Few things will cause pause more than a deer, turkey, bobcat or coyote contrasting and camouflaging among fallen leaves, bare brush and a few evergreen ferns.
If the mission is to gather wild food, it never diminishes the outing to give the entire ecosystem an inspection before taking aim.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
