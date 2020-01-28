DAVIS COLUMN: Food holds wildlife in winter

An absence of food is what sends animals packing, sometimes to the next woodlot, agricultural field or a different continent. In most cases, natural food please, because there are regulations against artificial feeding (deer for example) in many cases.
While few animals are specialists, relying on a single source, many energy-supplying items disappear in winter and without alternatives it is leave or starve.
Tree sap rarely flows out of season for hummingbirds. Earthworms remain well below the soil surface. Big, black ants can never escape a pileated woodpecker’s beak, however, even if the dead wood is frozen.
Those robins, which normally would head south, may stay if they have an alternate source such as fruit substituting for insects and worms. Crabapples and hackberry fruits will do, holding ten or more percent of these birds.
So, too, with bluebirds, which rely on handouts or hanging berries. Initially water often attracts these birds. They drink from dripping roof edges and bubbling springs, or a feeder’s bird bath.
Beast Buffet in Monroe, has some mixes of what robins, bluebirds and a few others are seeking during cold temperatures. Many meals are tucked into suet cakes or as dried separates.
The sap-feeding birds, if they stay, turn to berries and seeds. Sometimes the fermenting fruits build up an alcohol concentration that prevents the birds from flying straight, however.
Deer turn, in part, from being grazers to browsers, when the waste grains disappear from the fields or greens are covered too deeply to be pawed. It seems anything green will be eaten, but sometimes the energy within is not sufficient to maintain Wisconsin’s state wildlife animal.
Lichens, mosses, evergreen ferns and almost any evergreen tree can be a target, as can the thin bark of aspen trees. Winter-harvested trees leave branches and small trunks that suggest a giant rabbit that ate high on the felled forest.
Animals go to where these food sources are available. A rural neighbor remarked two unmarked eagles fed on a deer carcass and soon a pair of adults joined in.
Do not disturb feeding animals, which need the energy to survive, not escape.
Nancy Frost, a DNR biologist in Spring Green is directing eagle watchers and photographers to the Wisconsin River, from the power plant dam at Prairie du Sac downstream to Sauk City, where the river is usually open. Parts of the Mississippi River are great, too.
She stated a few hunting seasons remain open including late archery and rabbit.
Deer registration totals continue to be checked and posted on the DNR web site, as several groups have drafted questions for the annual spring hearings in April. Some ideas sound reasonable while others appear to be struggling to improve deer take while limiting opportunities.
The people will have a chance at the proposed changes, but no one should expect much if any change for a few years while any suggestions go through the process.
CWD continues to make news with new or recent positives coming from autumn’s hunts, including Marathon and Marquette counties. Adjacent counties are impacted if the positive animal taken was within 10 miles of a county border.
In addition to being targets by whitetails, some evergreens, pines, spruces and firs are showing the impacts of disease, salt spray from roadways, and a few other toxic situations.
Snow buildup has put a stop to some outdoors activities, while rejuvenating others. Snowshoes, skies, snowmobiles and sleds are getting a workout. Chainsaws and wood splitters have been placed in the quiet sports category for now.
Keep eyes and ears set to receive seasonal signals from tree buds, animal mating, early nesting and unusual stayovers who refuse to leave Wisconsin.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.