DAVIS COLUMN: Food holds wildlife in winter

An absence of food is what sends animals packing, sometimes to the next woodlot, agricultural field or a different continent. In most cases, natural food please, because there are regulations against artificial feeding (deer for example) in many cases.

While few animals are specialists, relying on a single source, many energy-supplying items disappear in winter and without alternatives it is leave or starve.

Tree sap rarely flows out of season for hummingbirds. Earthworms remain well below the soil surface. Big, black ants can never escape a pileated woodpecker’s beak, however, even if the dead wood is frozen.

Those robins, which normally would head south, may stay if they have an alternate source such as fruit substituting for insects and worms. Crabapples and hackberry fruits will do, holding ten or more percent of these birds.

So, too, with bluebirds, which rely on handouts or hanging berries. Initially water often attracts these birds. They drink from dripping roof edges and bubbling springs, or a feeder’s bird bath.

Beast Buffet in Monroe, has some mixes of what robins, bluebirds and a few others are seeking during cold temperatures. Many meals are tucked into suet cakes or as dried separates.