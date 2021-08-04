DAVIS COLUMN: Gardeners, farmer control predators by preying

Want to get Japanese beetles on pole beans with mixture of soap, bleach and water? Ask someone who collects butterflies by sneaking up on an insect.

Beetles on beans will drop or can be coaxed into a can of death fluid by placing the can below the perched beetle as it makes its escape by pitching to the ground.

Red-headed woodpeckers collect these beetles by going to the ground and picking them up where they fall.

Potato beetles, too, can be hand-squeezed or pinched to death and then any future beetles can be dispatched by removing eggs from underside of leaves. No need for a pound of powder. Go basic organic.

Use your eyes better, too, those common to the outdoors emphasize.

“You have to believe there is something that can be seen and then keep looking,” Doug Williams, of Portage, said. “Dress for the occasion and be at the right level, at the right time. Maybe that’s on your tiptoes or on your knees. And there’s no harm in being prepared by using a book or a computer or simply asking someone for advice.”