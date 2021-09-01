DAVIS COLUMN: Gatherers engaging in preamble seasons

Some hunting, fishing and gathering seasons are a prelude to activities hunters will dig deeper into beginning Sept. 18.
Early teal season concludes Sept. 9; early Canada goose closes Sept. 15; mourning dove hunting continues through Nov. 29; lake sturgeon hook and line fishing runs Sept. 4-30; and ginseng digging closes Nov. 1.
All these seasons require a license, including landowners digging ginseng on their own property except if the ginseng is not sold.
Ginseng, Wisconsin’s state herb, is highly regulated and fully protected in state forests and parks, as well as other locations.
Other permits, tags, stamps and landowners’ permission is required in some cases, too.
“A lot of hunters use these seasons to kick off the fall and start a progression through the fall," said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. "There is a lot of scouting going on while hunting, too."
Williams has seen a steady stream of hunters showing trail camera images of this and that wildlife animal, but he suggests hunters not tempt others with posts on social media because there are a few who may not follow all the regulations.
“Fall’s rolling in,” Williams said. “Snakes are moving across roads and robins are becoming frugivorous by eating fruit from crabapple trees.”
The early seasons can be a warning of what’s ahead, what’s changed and how weather may have modified the terrain.
There are trees that blew down, a few new puddles and washouts, and a great deal of poison ivy in places, including the vine form in some trees.
“Hunters and others recreating this month were hit by heavy rains, which helped bring swarms of mosquitoes,” said Travis Anderson, Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties. “They’re horrible; that certainly has changed from earlier this summer.”
Anglers are returning to fishing, according to Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.
“For a while they were not buying bait, but that’s changed," Martin said. "We’re one of a very few shops that sells bank pole fishing licenses, used primarily for catfish. The regulations are quite specific with a limit of five pole tags per license.”
While mourning dove hunting may not draw many Wisconsin hunters, there are a few who really love the activity, says Wayne Smith in Lafayette County. Wardens will be keeping an eye out for trespassers, including vehicles that are parked or dropping off a likely ginseng digger.
Many of the nut trees are heavy with hickory nuts and acorns, while others are spotty. It's the same with walnuts in Lafayette County.
While not a common plant, pokeweed is showing up in a few places this summer. The plant can get quite tall, up to 10 feet, and is an interesting addition in the eastern United Sates. Don’t let the old song, "Poke Salad Annie," fool you into using this plant because it can be toxic and even lethal at times.
Don’t be confused by all the wild cucumber blooming white along lowland roads. A close look reveals a spiny, fragile fruit draping the fences and vegetation.
Two baby ruby-throated hummingbirds just fledged last week. Will they be strong enough to migrate later this month? Some males are already gone.
Lake sturgeon hook and line fishing draws a special group of anglers, particularly to the Prairie du Sac region during the month-long season. Some who road tour in early fall stop to inquire if anyone has registered this giant fish. Just looking.
The DNR 2021 Hunting Forecast is available online, along with the Fall 2021-Spring 2022 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet, both of which can be printed from the department’s website.
The forecast pamphlet includes fall deer (12 pages), bears (two pages), upland game (four pages), waterfowl (five pages) and furbearers (four pages).
The upland forecast previews the pheasant stocking, turkey counter authorization availability, and ruffed grouse West Nile virus test kit request information.
Bear fall forecast reviews season dates and preference points.
The furbearer section explains 5,440 bobcat permits issued.
The 2021 deer season forecast discusses increased opportunities around the state and chronic wasting disease. The four regional districts give a better view of hunting in the southern, west-central, northeast and northern districts. Local deer biologists address salient points in their regions.
Taylor County is now considered a chronic wasting disease-affected county because a farm-raised deer tested positive for CWD. Feeding and baiting deer are banned in Taylor County, starting Sept. 1, 2021.
Some edible mushrooms, sulphur fungus, puffballs and hen-of-the-woods are showing. Many more are colorful, and maybe poisonous.
The blaze orange sulphur shelf, albeit uncommon, is showing up in usual places, including growing from stacked saw logs, oak and black cherry.
Wild grapes, wild plums and rose hips are plentiful, edible and great wildlife treats.
Gather safely, wisely and legally.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.