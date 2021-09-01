DAVIS COLUMN: Gatherers engaging in preamble seasons

The early seasons can be a warning of what’s ahead, what’s changed and how weather may have modified the terrain.

There are trees that blew down, a few new puddles and washouts, and a great deal of poison ivy in places, including the vine form in some trees.

“Hunters and others recreating this month were hit by heavy rains, which helped bring swarms of mosquitoes,” said Travis Anderson, Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties. “They’re horrible; that certainly has changed from earlier this summer.”

Anglers are returning to fishing, according to Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.

“For a while they were not buying bait, but that’s changed," Martin said. "We’re one of a very few shops that sells bank pole fishing licenses, used primarily for catfish. The regulations are quite specific with a limit of five pole tags per license.”

While mourning dove hunting may not draw many Wisconsin hunters, there are a few who really love the activity, says Wayne Smith in Lafayette County. Wardens will be keeping an eye out for trespassers, including vehicles that are parked or dropping off a likely ginseng digger.