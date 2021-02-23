DAVIS COLUMN: Gathering all things Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents, as well as those in other states, have, for the last year, been limited in what they deem safe to do during time away from jobs.

That idle time has been expanded exponentially in some situations, as many people lost their jobs.

Gathering is a convenient term for any outside adventure, regardless if it involves taking plants, animals or fungi into possession or just seeing a bird or plant and thinking about it for a moment.

Many folks have turned to gathering Wisconsin in the broadest of ways. That big picture shows gatherers engaging from simply walking out and looking at ice crystals; photographing wildlife struggling through winter; incorporating exercise with observing nature; becoming weekend farmers raising and harvesting; and taking from the wild by fishing, picking, hunting and collecting. All that and much more is how we gather.

In any or all these ways, this gathering has them becoming outdoors men, women and children. There is no need to call them in from the woods. So much the better if they are not out of the woods yet.

These and dozens of other ways now find people have reconnected, or connected, with nature.