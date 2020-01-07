DAVIS COLUMN: Gathering begins anew with trout and deer

She also recommends keeping feeders and feed clean and replacing wet feed. Add a few nuts to the menu, too, for more variety in feed and bird visits.

The Enforcement Bureau of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources named a new chief conservation warden recently, with Casey Krueger moving from his South-Central Regional Supervisor position to the new post Jan. 5. He was hired as a field warden in 1998, has worked in Oconto, Columbia ad Lincoln counties before moving to Dane County.

Dan Storm, Advanced Natural Resources Researcher, working out of Eau Claire, continues to head the Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Study investigating the relationships between deer, predators and diseases.

“We will have a pretty full crew through the 2020 hunting seasons,” Storm said. “Then we’ll start decommissioning all the equipment we’ve been using in the field studies since this is the last winter capturing season. After that, monitoring deer, particularly the new fawns collared this spring will occupy our time.”

The data analysis begins with an enormous data file from the GPS collars carried by deer, coyotes and bobcats for a number of years. Tissue sample are still on hold in freezers.