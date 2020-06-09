DAVIS COLUMN: Gathering, indulging begins with berries

Picking blackcaps (aka black raspberries) is a perfect fit for a novice. No license, no bag limit and almost no equipment are needed. There are readily available picking grounds in parks, forests and along trails. Private land may top the list, but it’s worth asking.

Park admission fees may be required, but transportation to get there can be worked through. Selling these goods may be forbidden (when picked on public lands), but gifting them is not, and there’s nothing wrong with bartering.

Two of the most common fruits, raspberries and blackberries, are now blooming beyond belief. As the green berries enlarge, picking times can be estimated. Some years blackcaps are black before Independence Day.

Meat? Don Martin, at Martin’s Sporting Goods in Monroe, said catfishing has been good, and fishing bluegills from banks or a small boat work too.

Don’t let recent news of a black bear roaming the likes of Monroe cause a berry bucket to go flying or fishing pole to be left on a shore. “It got into some bee hives out in the country, but that was about all the damage it caused,” Martin said.

Jason Cotter, DNR wildlife biologist in Rock and Green counties, said this bear may have been the same one seen other places north along the Mississippi River.