Wisconsin’s abundant and varied natural resources are well known and continue to entice those who gather by observing, photographing, catching, and otherwise taking into possession experiences and bag limits.
State biologists and property managers speak of Wisconsin as a destination location for white-tailed deer, bears, turkeys, ruffed grouse, autumn foliage allures, bird viewing, sturgeon spearing and many more plants, animals, scenes and memories.
It is more than grand populations of deer, migrating waterfowl, autumn vegetation and morel mushrooms. Residents, business proprietors, roadways and accesses are important too.
For years, a troop of ruffed grouse hunters from Georgia, and their numerous dogs, traipsed northern Wisconsin without regard for this unofficial state game bird’s population cycle. “It’s the experience, the people, and the scenery, too,” a hunter stated. “We come here to flush a few birds, down even fewer, but eat good food and connect with friendly people.”
Wisconsin doesn’t have everything outdoors, but there are some unique opportunities, including lake sturgeon spearing, which has become as much a spectator lure at registration stations as this food-acquiring- season.
The Aug. 1 deadline for an Upper Lakes spearing permit application looms.
While Wisconsin is not widely known for pheasant hunting opportunities, Kelly Maguire, State Game Farm manager at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Poynette, is planning to stock 75,000 birds during the Oct. 19 to Jan. 2 season. Egg laying, hatching, raising birds, public property stocking and the third holiday release have all gone well this summer, or are on the schedule.
“We had 10 sites for the holiday release last year and those will stay the same or have very minor fine-tunes,” Maguire said.
Weather and insect discomfort have limited many outdoors opportunities, including camping, berry picking, bank fishing and general hiking and biking.
Primarily due to insects, trout fishing is still in a wait to see. Catching catfish and perch in select locations has been of interest to some.
While red is an uncommon flower color during summer, the cardinal flower, a lowland and streambank bloomer, and Michigan lily, another lowland and roadside flower, now attract pollinators, photographers and evening drivers.
Gray squirrels are finding food in tap holes drilled by sapsuckers and by cutting loose immature acorns and hazelnuts.
Numerous prairie blooms, particularly yellows and blues, are spectacular.
Wild ginseng fruit development looks great, and the markets for fresh and dried root are being discussed by buyers and exporters for the Sept. 1 opener.
Continue to offer suggestions and compliments to politicians, biologists and others who set the rules and seasons for what we have and gather in Badgerland.
