DAVIS COLUMN: Gathering preparation involves reconnaissance

Two recent camera experiences make the point. Several zucchini hills were developing from vines with both pollen and fruit flowers. As soon as the fruit flowers faded, because pollinators had flown in, the fruit grew to sausage size but was gnawed upon by a small mammal. A trail camera, this one sitting on the ground, “filmed” a ground squirrel who selectively left pole beans, ripening tomatoes and surfaced potatoes but devoured the zucchini’s fruit.

Doug Williams, at Portage’s DW Sports Center has trail cameras he uses for deer hunting. “I use some for surveillance on buildings and some stay in the woods year-round,” he said. “I can see if someone has been around.”

My grandson, who lives in Georgia, placed a few trail cameras on Iowa County land. One camera, which he taped into remotely, revealed a bobcat, several coyotes, numerous raccoons, twin whitetails, two bucks, and a few people walking or riding past.

Mike Burns, the DNR field warden in Lafayette and Iowa counties has never seen as many raccoons in these areas.

“UTV and ATV traffic has been heavy on roadways and trails where legal, and channel catfish catching on worms and stink bait has been good on Yellowstone Lake,” he said.