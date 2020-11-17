DAVIS COLUMN: Gun deer season generates interest, excitement, relief

Get ready for a crowd when Wisconsin’s 2020 gun deer season opens Nov. 21. Increasing license sales suggest that could be the case as the search goes on for food, freedom, and fresh air.

But there may be fewer out-of-state hunters. Wisconsin typically has at least one hunter representing each of the 49 other states. Will that trend materialize this season?

First time license purchasers, even those who are non-residents, get a break by a reduced fee. Last week, two men from Georgia hunted here, one new to the state, so he paid $80 instead of $160 for his archery license.

Now that the warm spell has passed, some state hunters are predicting (hoping) that the deer rut may linger into the gun season as it did in 2018. Others say don’t count on it. Get out there and push the deer from hiding the old fashioned way?

Many of the state’s deer biologists are expecting a good season, but like the medical profession, they also suggest being aware of a continued danger from COVID-19.

Hunt like an archer; be a lone wolf? That’s difficult to do during the gun deer season when camaraderie is prime.