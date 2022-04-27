DAVIS COLUMN: Habitat maintenance primary to populations

Quality habitat is crucial to a successful outing regardless if the prey is taken into possession or simply observed.

Below normal moisture, precipitation, and temperature generally have a delaying influence on production and populations. Other recruitments into populations depend on events occurring months, or years earlier. Fawns births, example, peak about May 25, being triggered by what happened late last October, not necessarily this spring.

Prairie habitats, and to some extent savannas, too, are conserved by cyclic burning of old vegetation in spring or autumn. Today, most prairie habitats are small and segmented, and lightning is rarely the spark that starts the fire. Instead, prescribed burns ignite the dead big bluestems and other perennial grasses.

Some vegetation burns releasing black smoke so that plumes come off burning vegetation looking “illegal.” No that doesn’t mean the burning party is burning rubbish., but the color may bring law enforcement to check it out.

These fires, and the black terrain, can reveal facts about how important prairies are to certain wildlife. A flushing hen turkey, for example, or even a hen pheasant or woodcock, may be lumped into accidental take of the necessary fire, but it’s usually the eggs and not the adult who are victims.

An obvious shed antler could mean tall grass prairies are home to deer at times.

It’s unlikely that prescribed burns are what have raised the concern of some turkey hunters who just happen to have chosen areas where the population is down. At this point spotty is the best analysis of Wisconsin’s eastern wild turkey numbers.

A conservation club in Lafayette County met the need of seven young hunters during the youth hunt; six walked away with birds, a seventh can continue to hunt during a regular period because his bird ducked the shotshell pattern and flew away.

Same, too, for another southern Wisconsin hunter who moved to take a shot and an instant later so did the gobbler.

Wayne Smith was able to get a shot off before a gobbler walked into protecting brush, which was one of four he worked before 7 A.M. opening day. “Nice bird, too, maybe 24 pounds,” Wayne said.

Other wildlife species were there to capture hunters’ interests, including an uncommon tiny brown creeper picking insects from tree bark crevices. Still, those occurrences are fulfilling, as was seeing blooming pasque flowers in rocky prairies. Hen turkeys are now seen feeding alone, suggesting nesting is well on the way.

Bluebirds are adding eggs to their claimed nest boxes. Incubation will begin when all eggs are laid. Bald eagles are feeding their young, as evidenced by the adults standing and dipping their heads in the nest bowls. It’ll be weeks before the eaglets are tall enough to be seen.

Nearly a dozen bald eagles have been noted dying from avian influenza.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage has been greeted by photographs of birds taken, including a number of jakes by young and old hunters, alike. “Other hunters have come out of the woods with clothes covered with deer ticks,” Doug said. “And I’ve had to get the eye drops out, so the elms, maples, willows and hazelnuts must be flowering.”

An itch of another kind is coming from some folks visiting Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe, who says they simply want to get out fishing, and hunting, when the weather moderates. “I kept my scale from weighing turkeys when we used to register them, so if someone wants to know how heavy the bird is, bring it in,” he says.

Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, is a little more likely to see a bird come in the back door because the school in the village has a turkey contest for youth, he says. “Fishing can be slow, but maybe some of the fishing floats up and down the Mississippi River are worth a try.”

Could it be that some of those scales and registration counters may be back in use soon? Voters at the 2022 Spring Hearings said yes more than no for support of re-establishing in person registration, wearing backtags, and deer carcass tagging.

Starting at 5 A.M. on the first Saturday in May, trout anglers can keep some fish on many trout streams.

Brett Scultz in Black Earth has had a good season so far, being able to hook and release 20-30 fish in an afternoon, but says the water on many streams is still “gin-clear” and will make the opener a bit more difficult. He says try 5 A.M. and 8 P.M. when fish are less likely to see the fly-fisher.

“Weather has put the insect hatch behind a week or so, but larger fish are beginning to slide into locations we expect them to be in as the regular season opens,” Brett commented.

Some of the smaller streams are already a bit crowded. “Even on some weekdays people must be calling in sick because I’ve had to go to plan B in some cases and look elsewhere to fish,” Brett, who works a night shift, says.

In addition to wind-pollinated tree flowers, spring ephemerals are beginning to show, including bloodroots.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.