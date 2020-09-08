DAVIS COLUMN: Hunters, other gatherers are all in

Paired with the new format 2020 hunting regulations pamphlet, hunters should be ready to step out the cabin door or travel farther.

Unlike the regulations, the forecast is not available in printed form but can be home-printed.

Both pamphlets contain useful information for non-hunters, too, who prefer to gather their animals on videos, digital cameras or simply observe from a blind or vehicle seat.

While most animal registration, if required, is done online, there are some drop points and in-person registration stations worthy of a stop and talk, including the hook and line sturgeon fishing now in progress, mainly along the Wisconsin River.

Many hunters continue to support food donation programs. This will continue and some may be expanded due in part to assist those who simply want to try venison and look to hunters to provide the meat.

Mourning dove, teal and Canada goose hunters have been pursuing game since Sept. 1. Teal season closed Sept. 9 and the early Canada goose season ends Sept. 15. Success has been average or better.

Wisconsin’s inland trout season continues through Oct. 15.

Archers are likely to still see a few spotted fawns as well as any bucks still in velvet.