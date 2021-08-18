DAVIS COLUMN: Hunting pamphlets forecast a full season

The 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations (Fall 2021-Spring 2022) and the companion hunting forecast pamphlet, are now available online.
Later, the 32-page regulations will be available across counters in the state.
The smaller forecast pamphlet is posted on the department’s website and will stay there throughout the seasons and a hard copy, if desired, can be home-printed.
There are tidbits of information, of course, for hunters and trappers, but also others who want to know when and how the seasons are structured, overlapped with each other, and other outdoors activities.
Businesses, including farmers, will find it useful to anticipate hunters’ desires, needs and activities.
For example, a summary listing of definitions, tells readers that for hunting purposes, some antlered deer are not yet bucks. A deer must have at least one antler at least 3 inches, or longer, in length. Any deer, again for hunting purposes, is called antlerless after it sheds both antlers or if both attached antlers are shorter than three inches.
Dogs, commonly used by some hunters, may be used to follow a blood trail in order to find a wounded deer, as long as the trackers (usually hunters) do not possess a firearm, bow, or crossbow. Dogs are considered private property and are protected by law, and owners may be held responsible for damage their dogs cause.
Only conservation wardens may kill dogs chasing deer.
A few of the new-for-2021 include elimination of a Mississippi River Duck Zone. New bear management zone boundaries take effect in 2021. A processed wood bottom may be affixed to a log or stump using adhesive, nails, or screws to help contain the bear bait. Buckshot is again legal to use when hunting furbearing mammals. Wolf regulations for 2021 will be available later on the DNR website.
An antlerless-only Holiday Hunt (Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2022) will be held in these select Southern Farmland Counties: Crawford, Columbia, Dane, Grant, Iowa, La Crosse, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Vernon Select counties in other management zones will also hold antlerless-only Holiday hunts. Check the map in regulations for statewide information.
“Hunters should be printing their deer authorizations if they didn’t get them with their license purchases,” reminds John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. Borzick’s scouting activity is now limited while helping with tornado cleanup in his area.
“Complicated hunting regulations and licensing can be cleared up with the hunting regulations booklet,” said Doug Williams, at Portage. “We’re careful to help out and direct but should not interpret the regulations.”
This is not the time to debate the reasons why, but rather answer the what questions on regulations.
“Early fall? Maybe,” said Williams. “Sandhills cranes are flocking. There are lots of wild plums, poison ivy is rampant, and bluegills are now hitting in backwaters and small ponds.”
Don Martin, in Monroe, continues to handle waxworms year round because anglers want them as panfish bait, even during summertime.
“A few fishing items are beginning to be shipped, but both hunters and anglers should expect to continue to learn some items are in short supply.”
Some campers are making do with old ice fishing shanties instead of purchasing new, or because tents aren’t readily available.
Recent rains and storms may have short and long term implications for hunters, anglers, campers, hikers and trappers. Continue to check areas several weeks ahead of season openers for possible problems.
Crop harvesting is beginning to move wildlife feeding. Geese are seeking recently cut hayfields and combined winter wheat areas. Soybean and corn fields continue to attract deer and turkeys, while squirrels continue to monitor available mast and fruit crops, many of which look good.
Wild plums and grapes provide good nutrition as well as moisture for wildlife. Acorns are beginning to fall, while some are cut from trees and then picked up by squirrels.
Turkey poults run the gamut of tiny to nearly grown. Some deer are beginning coat changes, including fawns’ spots.
With recent rains, some lawn and garden pests, including moles, are easier to deal with. Scissors traps continue to work, after some experience and advice.
Recent wind storms may have helped in bringing a few nuts down. Even if the nut has been eaten, the shells are still evidence as a measure of the crop.
Hummingbirds continue to provide excitement, but also frustration when they are attracted to a red vehicle taillight of a garaged car or truck. They are not the smartest bird in finding an escape route.
Hummingbird photography mimics turkey hunting or photography. With the tiny bird, camouflage and decoys are important, too. Dangling red handkerchiefs and running a garden fountain seem to work. Ruby-throated birds may come silent, as turkeys do, and other times their wings and chirping are great alerts.
Small fall is beginning to show.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.