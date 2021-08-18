DAVIS COLUMN: Hunting pamphlets forecast a full season

The 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations (Fall 2021-Spring 2022) and the companion hunting forecast pamphlet, are now available online.

Later, the 32-page regulations will be available across counters in the state.

The smaller forecast pamphlet is posted on the department’s website and will stay there throughout the seasons and a hard copy, if desired, can be home-printed.

There are tidbits of information, of course, for hunters and trappers, but also others who want to know when and how the seasons are structured, overlapped with each other, and other outdoors activities.

Businesses, including farmers, will find it useful to anticipate hunters’ desires, needs and activities.

For example, a summary listing of definitions, tells readers that for hunting purposes, some antlered deer are not yet bucks. A deer must have at least one antler at least 3 inches, or longer, in length. Any deer, again for hunting purposes, is called antlerless after it sheds both antlers or if both attached antlers are shorter than three inches.