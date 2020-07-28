DAVIS COLUMN: Hunting seasons, regulations published for 2020

Late summer vegetation changes continue to mount, which will begin to clear the way for hunters, wildlife viewers, and photographers expecting a sharper path to large and small subjects.

One development will be noticed as soon as scouting treks begin. The long list of hitchhitching plants is the maturation of hundreds of Velcro-like barbs. Clothing, companion dogs, and the prey themselves are already dispersing weed seeds and fruits near and far.

In addition to the well-known stick-tights, burdocks and beggar’s ticks, consider stickseed, the king of cling. Each dry fruit has four seeds, which along with the fruit, cling.

While green, these hikers can be cut, pulled, wacked and stomped without so much as a single clinging propagule, but time is of the essence. In a few weeks the job will be much more frustrating for human and beast.

Stickseed, like some others, is biennial and has a shallow root system, which extracts relatively easily. The trick is to recognize the plant before the seed or fruit is mature. An early maturing individual plant might help with a sample.