DAVIS COLUMN: Late freeze startles plants, animals, morels

Straining to see across a field into a forest at 5:45 a.m. was a little like looking for horizontal lines of deer backs during November’s gun deer season. The temperature was about the same but now the deer were running about to avoid coming near a hen decoy, or maybe to warm up.

It was a squint to search for an arc of a turkey’s fan coming through the trees toward the rising sun. None of the white spots from distant farm buildings, a whitetail’s flag, a broken tree showing interior wood, or a noisy pileated woodpecker’s chipping for ants in a decaying aspen turned out to be a gobbler’s head moving toward a hen’s calling when wood was fractioning on wood.

The ground didn’t squish, but broke and crumbled heading down the hill, past a live white oak usually hosting spring’s early morels. More crumbling soil, stark Mayapples, some with two developing leaves, and others with a single, folded umbrella.

Happy news; the budded garlic mustard were already wilting from the broken cell membranes making them unable to hold stems and leaves upright. No sadness wasted here.

Bypassing a trifecta of emerging ginseng plants, still in a hooked-stem stage were left to be. A thin leaf layer may have been enough to save them if no 25-degree air is allowed under the dead oak leaves.