DAVIS COLUMN: Late summer hues announce fall’s approach

The hunting regulations pamphlet is posted, too, and can soon be picked up at stores.

Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) were detected in 40% of deer samples (152). These data suggest white-tailed deer in the sampling areas have been exposed to this virus. Sampling was conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York, pre- and early pandemic.

Researchers pointed out that the results emphasize the need for wildlife surveillance to determine the significance of SARS-CoV-2 in free-ranging deer, as well as susceptible predators and scavengers having a high interaction with deer. Future surveillance should incorporate methods to detect potential variants and other coronaviruses.

Excitement is mounting for early September, (ginseng, early goose, sturgeon fishing, dove and early teal) season openers and the September 18 (grouse, crow, deer archery and squirrel) openers.

“Archers are excited about deer now that they are seeing them out in the alfalfa and soybean fields," said John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “They’re bringing in photos, but not seeing a lot of turkeys. I’ve yet to see a poult.”