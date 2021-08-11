DAVIS COLUMN: Late summer hues announce fall’s approach

Just as greens — in all tones, shades, hues and tints — spelled spring and then summer, yellows, purples, oranges and reds begin to signal autumn.
Many of the aster plant family members bloom yellow. Cup plant, compass plant, prairie dock, numerous goldenrods and sunflowers show their heads as Labor Day, hunting regulations and forecasts approach.
Even though many of these plants can be dubbed 55-mile-per-hour bloomers (identified at high speeds), they are most noted for their composite heads composed of hundreds, if not thousands, of tiny blooms, sometimes called florets.
It’s this assemblage of florets that catches the eyes of hunters, birders, naturalists and pre-autumn travelers noticing a field of goldenrod or clump of eight-foot-tall compass plants.
Taking an individual sunflower head apart often reveals the “eye” or center disc of the head, which contains disc florets. Projecting out are one or more rows or series of ray florets that each sport a large, yellow petal along with the other smaller flower parts.
It’s foolery in numbers that makes a sunflower head appear as one huge bloom, with the individual parts appearing collectively as a single bloom.
The goldenrods, also members of the sunflower family, are usually clearly disenable as being tiny flowers held close.
As autumn comes creeping closer, purple Joe Pye weed and asters bloom purple. Bottle gentian and great blue lobelia turn sky blue. A few oranges and fewer reds show, too.
Fleshy fruit ripen yellow (golden delicious apples), orange (bittersweet), red (rose hips) and purple (elderberry).
Fungi add all paints, too, including yellow amanitas; and splashing of orange sulphur fungi. This one is a fleshy, edible, polypore emerging from wood standing as an oak or cherry trunk, and old stumps. Secretly stemming from a fallen or underground log makes them seem like soil fungi.
This tasty mushroom-like chicken-of-the-woods has a loose season from late summer through the deer rut. The “fruiting body” is not long lasting, so many are past their prime when discovered. But fresh ones show well, even in dim light and pretending hunter orange cloth. The site, hue, rare finds and morel-like taste are all qualities.
The 2021 Fall Hunting and Trapping Season Forecasts pamphlet will be available this week, online, from the Wisconsin DNR website. This all-in-one forecast is similar to last year — listing seasons, forecasts and other basic information for Wisconsin game species. It’s devoted to hunters and trappers, but naturalists, photographers, wildlife watchers, suburban residents and farmers will find some of the information useful, too.
The hunting regulations pamphlet is posted, too, and can soon be picked up at stores.
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) were detected in 40% of deer samples (152). These data suggest white-tailed deer in the sampling areas have been exposed to this virus. Sampling was conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York, pre- and early pandemic.
Researchers pointed out that the results emphasize the need for wildlife surveillance to determine the significance of SARS-CoV-2 in free-ranging deer, as well as susceptible predators and scavengers having a high interaction with deer. Future surveillance should incorporate methods to detect potential variants and other coronaviruses.
Excitement is mounting for early September, (ginseng, early goose, sturgeon fishing, dove and early teal) season openers and the September 18 (grouse, crow, deer archery and squirrel) openers.
“Archers are excited about deer now that they are seeing them out in the alfalfa and soybean fields," said John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “They’re bringing in photos, but not seeing a lot of turkeys. I’ve yet to see a poult.”
Fox, raccoons and Canada geese are numerous, according to Doug Williams, of DW Sports Center in Portage. Williams added that hunters are bringing their deer images in and asking what can be done to keep the deer here, other than staying out of the woods.
“They are concerned, as always, about changes in regulations,” he said. “Fish are biting again, so if you have a hot spot and know where to go, get back out there. When fishers don’t say much that’s a sign action is getting better because they aren’t complaining.”
Mike Burns, Wisconsin DNR field warden in Lafayette and Iowa counties, said hunters are concerned about whether or not there will be a holiday hunt (check the regulations pamphlet online). The weight limit on utility terrain vehicles has been raised to allow 3,000-pound units, so some are pleased with that; some of those are big machines; some $40,000.
The Poynette Game Farm is still on schedule to release 75,000 pheasants on public land beginning with the pre-season release just prior to the Oct. 16 opener.
“We are fielding requests for youth hunts and learn to hunt sessions,” Poynette Game Farm manager Kelly Maguire said.
The gathering season is now opening, at many levels.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.