It is overwhelming how many licensed outdoors activities there are to catch the attention of a hunter and dog, or a gatherer with a screw driver or a bucket. Many more require limited gear, or just one or more of our sensory systems.
Here’s a partial list of what’s ongoing: early goose hunting and the early teal season; mourning dove season and ginseng digging; and these may cut into lake sturgeon hook-and-line season; selected mushroom and nut gathering and fishing related activities. Add a myriad of seasonal color-changing activities.
Numerous events are planned surrounding these activities according to Jason Cotter and his staff in Green and Rock counties. They’re creating two new chronic wasting disease sampling stations in Monticello and Brodhead. More details will be forthcoming when archery/crossbow season (Sept. 14) and gun deer season (Nov. 23) are on the block.
Outdoors enthusiasts are getting some surprises when getting equipment and bird dogs ready for seasons. Head-high cover is common at Oasis Game Farm near New Glarus for those gearing-up for October’s pheasant season.
Similar conditions await hunters testing their dogs’ noses, and flushing and retrieving abilities here and other game farms. One should expect similar conditions on public lands next month and beyond.
With this vegetation comes an excellent crop of stickseed and other hitchhiking plants. Cutting, mowing and whacking these weeds while still green will save time latter pulling burs from dogs, pants and hunting vests.
The insect world enjoyed a grand season, too. Hornet nests, the soccer ball-sized nests hanging from trees, buildings and even low vegetation can put a scare into someone riding an ATV pulling a field mower. While these hornets are somewhat less aggressive than underground-nesters, they can still land a painful and sometimes life-threatening wallop.
Firewood piles also carry a few surprises. Milk snakes are common among neatly-stacked chunks, as well as a bat or two. Herptologists refer to milk snakes as beautiful with brown blotches bordered by black and then gray bands. These woodpile reptiles often hide their heads under their bodies, and then slide if given a chance.
Bats as well as snakes are helpful critters and should not be destroyed unless necessary.
Walnut and hickory nut pickers continue to report that one tree in 10 is making a return trip worthy. Turkey, squirrel and deer hunters are doing the same while searching for acorns.
Colors continue to impress with purple aster blooms, goldenrod golds and shinning black elderberries. Poison ivy can put on a beautiful display without the pain and suffering if direct and indirect touching is kept at zero.
The next six weeks of trout fishing can be some of the best since January. Meat anglers are about to gear up for walleyes, perch and a few specialty fishes.
Ginseng diggers have put tariffs and price-per-pound numbers aside and are relishing the search and conversations when root is sold fresh. Brush up against the rules pamphlet and respect landowners’ signage.
As good as it is, autumn will only get better in the weeks ahead. This is truly the gathering season, whether just to see, admire, or take some of what nature produces home for a meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)