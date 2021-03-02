DAVIS COLUMN: Maple spring season begins

Wisconsin’s state tree, sugar maple, gets as much play this month as during the crack of a bat, or the dribble of a basketball.
Even after that honor, the hard wood of sugar maples can flame up some good heat, or become an attractive stool seat to take a load off.
Four years ago Bill Robichaud received a December present that he’s used each March. The maple syruping kit contained the bare essentials to tap a few trees, collect the sap, and head to the kitchen or an outdoors burner, such as the once-popular outdoors turkey cookers.
“I usually boil off much of the water before bringing it inside,” he said. “If a kitchen has wallpaper, it’s likely to fall with the moisture from cooking the sap.”
Unlike so many wild ideas demonstrated, making syrup in tiny quantities is okay to do at home, as well as in a sugarhouse.
Bill added a candy thermometer, more tubing and collecting bags and pails, carrying containers to transport sap from tree to house, and a few books to learn about Acer, poor man’s maples, bits, tree cambium, spiles, drinking raw sap, tapping white birch, and making new friends who carried off tiny samples of maple’s sweet, sticky liquid gold.
Sunny days above freezing, and below freezing nights, are prime tapping times.
Watch for squirrels licking tree bark, birds pecking at sap flows, and kids snapping sapcicles as though they were Popsicles. Those are clues that it’s time to tap the maples, any species, including compound-leafed maple, known locally as box-elder.
The weather change altered human mindsets and attitudes, and eliminated some of the grumpy frowns from winter and lockdown.
“Catching fish may not be any better, but the bait sales sure are,” said Don Martin, of Martin’s Sporting Goods in Monroe. “Sometimes they come back and say they caught some, but the main thing is, it’s pleasant to be outdoors.”
The old saying, “First ice is best,” usually holds true, but so does last ice, especially for crappies. Still, be careful if there are rivers running through a lake or springs along shore.
“Don’t stop fishing or ice skating just yet,” said Doug Williams of DW Sports Center in Portage. “Some paused to tap trees; they’re just starting.”
Trout anglers have smiled, too, but some frowns began to come from the dirty water and water cooled in late afternoon from ice water runoff.
Bret Schultz, of Black Earth, said the weather has definitely changed things.
“I’ve had to look for cleaner water, particularly in the larger streams. It may not be so bad you couldn’t fish it if one is throwing spinners,” he said.
“I don’t like fishing in dirty waters so I choose not to. I go to some of the smaller feeder creeks. It’s both the dirty water and the cooling down of the water. Changing tackle may not help.”
Smaller watersheds that drain fewer acres are one way to beat the heat.
Sturgeon spearing season and Wisconsin’s wolf hunt have commenced.
The number of wolves killed in just a few days surprised few. Lake sturgeon spearing season was successful, with spectators looking forward to a more open registration next February to be able to view the process.
Most bird feeders have not slowed down, but the birds have certainly gotten smaller; feathers are folded differently, and the warmth has eliminated a necessity to fluff up and trap air as insulation.
In addition to maple sap flowing, skunk cabbage is blooming, albeit under the snow in most swampy locations.
It’s too early to take down the deer guards protecting trees, shrubs and evergreens.
Eagles are incubating their eggs, clues coming from only a white head sticking above a nest rail. When the pair begins standing, that’s a clue feeding eaglets is occurring.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.