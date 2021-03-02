DAVIS COLUMN: Maple spring season begins

Watch for squirrels licking tree bark, birds pecking at sap flows, and kids snapping sapcicles as though they were Popsicles. Those are clues that it’s time to tap the maples, any species, including compound-leafed maple, known locally as box-elder.

The weather change altered human mindsets and attitudes, and eliminated some of the grumpy frowns from winter and lockdown.

“Catching fish may not be any better, but the bait sales sure are,” said Don Martin, of Martin’s Sporting Goods in Monroe. “Sometimes they come back and say they caught some, but the main thing is, it’s pleasant to be outdoors.”

The old saying, “First ice is best,” usually holds true, but so does last ice, especially for crappies. Still, be careful if there are rivers running through a lake or springs along shore.

“Don’t stop fishing or ice skating just yet,” said Doug Williams of DW Sports Center in Portage. “Some paused to tap trees; they’re just starting.”

Trout anglers have smiled, too, but some frowns began to come from the dirty water and water cooled in late afternoon from ice water runoff.

Bret Schultz, of Black Earth, said the weather has definitely changed things.