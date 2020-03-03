DAVIS COLUMN: March is maple month

In addition to all the maple species, white birch is also a spring sap-producer, but a few weeks later. Birch sap contains less sugar, however.

Early migrating yellow-bellied sapsuckers pick on birch for its sap as soon as they arrive, and then the ruby-throated hummingbirds use the sapsuckers’ holes, as do many other birds without sharp beaks.

Shagbark hickories are used to making syrup, too, but not from sap. The fallen strips of bark from this nut-producing hickory flavors water when boiled, and sugar and water make the slurry into hickory syrup.

Notice, too, that squirrels are active eating expanding maple tree flower buds, which is a signal the sap is no longer running. After the flowers set winged-fruit, the squirrels eat those too.

New York, Vermont and West Virginia join Wisconsin as celebrating the sugar maple as a state tree.

Canada, however, produces 75 percent of the world’s maple syrup.