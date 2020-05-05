DAVIS COLUMN: May morel marshaling mends the mind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wild morel mushrooms (there really isn’t any other kind) cannot keep a person from COVID-19, but the mere thought of searching can master one’s mind into believing all’s right on the planet, at least for a morning.

Often doing almost anything outdoors does that too, be it gardening greens, fishing trout, hiking hills or just finding other spring things.

“I look forward to the beginning of morel season just as much as some people look forward to the beginning of deer season,” Tom Howard, a mycological sage, said. “And probably more so because I no longer hunt deer,” the Dodgeville man said.

His wife, Nancy, may tag along, too, but Tom has a routine of walking to where most would never venture. He loves to get off the well-worn paths.

“I’m really looking forward to it this year; I’m always looking forward to morel gathering,” he said.

A few days ago he was using one of his fool-proof phenology facts to get a fix on the season opener. “I look at the lilac buds in the back yard to see what kind of shape they’re in. When they start to look like tiny bunches of grapes, that’s the sign to put the boots on and head to…..”