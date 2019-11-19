Weather, deer population, deer movement, hunting pressure, unharvested crops unharvestedvand general enthusiasm will all sway the upcoming deer season.
The 2019 gun deer season is likely to be influenced by most of the above, many which are beyond our control.
November appears to be headed for more normal weather; that’s a plus. Safety and sighting snow may have melted away being more negative for hunters and observers.
The season starts six days later than 2018; that could slow deer movement, but the population is good, hunters have seen many deer, and deer activity has strengthened of late. Generally speaking, hunters are optimistic, excited and enthusiastic, and one might presume prepared, too.
Early season hunting has produced some positive results. After youth took 6,745 deer in October, archers registered 33,330 deer, while crossbowers managed 39,069, 23,534 being bucks.
If a Thanksgiving turkey is on the menu, let it be known the wild turkey season is open during gun season in zones 1-5, but NOT with a deer rifle. About 2,300 birds have been registered since Sept. 14. Turkeys, like deer, must be registered.
If hunting from a blind, for deer or turkeys, don’t forget the patch, 144-square inches, of solid blaze orange cloth, visible from all directions.
Travis Anderson, wildlife supervisor in Iowa and Lafayette counties, reminds hunters that harvesting soybeans and corn is behind schedule. “Hunters have been seeing more deer than last year, so anticipation is high in many southern areas, even with standing corn.”
Mary Bisch, DNR warden in Sauk County, and other wardens in the Portage area, suggested hunters refer to the baiting and feeding limitations in the state. Only 20 of the 72 counties allow baiting. Check the DNR website for a map. Tree stands on public property, if south of Highway 64, must be taken down overnight.
You have free articles remaining.
Nathan Kroeplin, DNR warden supervisor in Columbia, Dane and Green counties, reminds deer hunters they must register deer by 5 p.m., the day following the kill. “Also pay attention to hunting hours, beginning and closing times. Don’t let snow on the ground fool you, thinking because you can still see, you can still legally hunt.”
“Unload your gun when climbing into a tree stand, even those relatively low-to-the-ground,” he said.
Re-read the four rules of hunter safety, too; TABK for short. Treat every gun as loaded; always point the gun muzzle in a safe direction, be sure of your target and keep your finger outside of the trigger guard.
Don Martin at Martin’s Sports in Monroe says some are not hunting this year, but a lot are excited for the season. “Lots of nice deer were taken by archers.”
This is DNR chief warden Todd Schaller’s (originally from Bangor) last nine-day deer season. Getting back into deer hunting, he says, will be more about camaraderie than trophies.
Pheasants will be stocked one more time before deer season opens Saturday. Small game and turkey hunters, as well as archers, are required to follow the blaze orange attire regulation during gun deer seasons.
Remember last winter when deer were chewing all varieties of evergreens, so plan accordingly. Consider using an antlerless harvest authorization, or two.
Deer licenses can be purchased during the season, if you change your mind.
Think twice before gifting venison that was not tested for CWD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)