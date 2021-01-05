DAVIS COLUMN: More outdoor recreating in 2021

“The free time some had in 2020 allowed folks to find out what’s there. Now they should be encouraged to continue, even now with ice fishing, snowmobiling and calling coyotes,” he said.

“We’ve been too wrapped up in work and need to make smarter choices, but need to be on safe on ice, ask permission and cherish the fresh air. If 2020 taught us one thing, it may have been we work too hard, and work too long,” Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage.

There is something outdoors for everyone and during all seasons, too.

In some areas, all these good activities may have had something to do with a step down in fishing action.

“Everyone hears how good it is, talks about it and goes out for a meal of fish and it can slow down after first ice,” Borzick said. “Go to lesser known locations for a while.”

On the other hand, Williams didn’t hear a single comment about the early trout season, which opened Saturday.

“This activity is many times for those who are more solitary and want to be by themselves,” he said.