DAVIS COLUMN: More outdoor recreating in 2021

Make and take more time outdoors was a general counsel from many who saw park visits, fishing licenses sold, deer taken for those in need, and others who simply found being in the fresh air refreshing.
“First ice is best,” reminded John Borzick, at Boscobel’s Tall Tails Sports and Spirits. “There were so many out pan fishing that I ran out of bait to sell two weeks in-a-row. Things have slowed a bit now, and there are still 'thin ice' spots, so watch out.”
Wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula nominated a list of words and phrases from 2020 they want to kick out of usage, including COVID-19.
Based on a clear upswing in outdoor recreation participation, “not out of the woods yet,” is another phrase that should go, too.
Maybe dating back to days when bad things could happen in a woods and children and adults got lost, attacked by wolves, and run over by deer, this phase has worn out its welcome. It sounds derogatory to those who want to continue snowshoeing, winter hiking, bird watching, and hunting rabbits. Being delayed in the woods or simply marveling longer at summer shade, autumn colors, wildlife activity, and spring renewal is a good thing. It’s okay to be late for supper, slowing down because the berry bucket is heavy, or pausing to observe.
Don Martin, at Martin’s Sport Shop in Monroe, hopes those who purchased equipment — including jigging rigs, squirrel rifles, binoculars and compasses — don’t toss them in a cabinet and forget the new enjoyment the outdoors brought during 2020.
“The free time some had in 2020 allowed folks to find out what’s there. Now they should be encouraged to continue, even now with ice fishing, snowmobiling and calling coyotes,” he said.
“We’ve been too wrapped up in work and need to make smarter choices, but need to be on safe on ice, ask permission and cherish the fresh air. If 2020 taught us one thing, it may have been we work too hard, and work too long,” Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage.
There is something outdoors for everyone and during all seasons, too.
In some areas, all these good activities may have had something to do with a step down in fishing action.
“Everyone hears how good it is, talks about it and goes out for a meal of fish and it can slow down after first ice,” Borzick said. “Go to lesser known locations for a while.”
On the other hand, Williams didn’t hear a single comment about the early trout season, which opened Saturday.
“This activity is many times for those who are more solitary and want to be by themselves,” he said.
That doesn’t mean many didn’t feel the need to get rid of all the stored up energy since the season closed Oct. 15, 2020. The regular catch-and-keep trout season opens May 1, 2021 and runs to mid-October.
Bird feeding, with added ground cover, is in its prime. Because there are a number of ground feeding birds who get their meals under feeders, take time to shovel a bare spot for these feathered friends.
A few handfuls tossed on the ground is okay, too, but not so much that seeds don’t get eaten before sunset.
Even though some recommend millet and safflower seeds for certain birds, it’s better to spend money on mixes without these seeds in the mix. Some birds, like cardinals, will take safflower seeds; they are more apt to prefer other varieties.
While it will be months before data from the Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Project starts to appear in reports and the media, individual GPS reports from collared deer shot during the 2020 seasons have been sent to the hunters and landowners.
One doe, collared Jan. 2, 2018 was taken on Nov. 21, 2020, so her report includes only that period, even though she was about six years old. Her range during those two years was about 1.2 square miles with more than 90 percent of the time in less than a half-square mile. She tested negative and died of a rifle shot, rather than disease, vehicle, predator or other causes.
Remember to target trout during the noon to 3 p.m. time period most days, when air temperature is highest. Also begin and concentrate on familiar streams first.
Wayne Whitemarsh, of Sauk City, has used the past pandemic period expanding his gathering of wild foods, including goldenrod galls for the grubs inside for ice fishing bait. He picks the grubs, freezes them, saying they last throughout the season.
He also has expanded his gathering, freezing or canning hickory nuts, raspberries, morels and his favorite fish. While some collect and sell hickory nuts or morels, Whitemarsh does not.
Remember, harvesting fruits, nuts and mushrooms on public land are for individual use, and not to be sold. That would be illegal.
