DAVIS COLUMN: Morels, fishing and spring ephemerals calling

This is no time to adopt “Hello Walls” as this month’s theme song. Outdoors options are too numerous to give them all a pass. Most invitations can be single-user ventures, too.

Turkey hunting is allowed in state parks through the third period, season C, ending May 5.

Accounts of early hunts reinforce that turkeys will be turkeys. While hunting the second period, an experienced hunter continued to change locations, finally getting an answer and then crossing a deep valley to be on the same side and carried a tom home who came silent, and left that way.

A wife-and-husband team passed on the need to carry two shotguns, drew two toms close, and the wife took her bird. Her partner got up to play retriever, only to see the second bird challenging his wife’s dead gobbler. “Hand me your gun,” he said, doubling his retrieving work, but smiling all the way.

Hens are becoming loners, which means some toms are too. This is a great time for hunters to play the role of a talkative hen.

Lake fishing in state parks and some other parks is closed because the boat ramps are closed. Check before going because there may be another option to getting there.