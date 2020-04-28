DAVIS COLUMN: Morels, fishing and spring ephemerals calling

This is no time to adopt “Hello Walls” as this month’s theme song. Outdoors options are too numerous to give them all a pass. Most invitations can be single-user ventures, too.
Turkey hunting is allowed in state parks through the third period, season C, ending May 5.
Accounts of early hunts reinforce that turkeys will be turkeys. While hunting the second period, an experienced hunter continued to change locations, finally getting an answer and then crossing a deep valley to be on the same side and carried a tom home who came silent, and left that way.
A wife-and-husband team passed on the need to carry two shotguns, drew two toms close, and the wife took her bird. Her partner got up to play retriever, only to see the second bird challenging his wife’s dead gobbler. “Hand me your gun,” he said, doubling his retrieving work, but smiling all the way.
Hens are becoming loners, which means some toms are too. This is a great time for hunters to play the role of a talkative hen.
Lake fishing in state parks and some other parks is closed because the boat ramps are closed. Check before going because there may be another option to getting there.
The regular trout season opens Saturday. That’s the general fishing opener too. While “planting” trout in some locations may be on hold, natural reproduction is taking care of it in some locations. Without voluminous rainfall, the water’s fine, the fish should be active, and licenses are still required, unless you're a Wisconsin resident, 15 years old or younger. License options abound for first-time Wisconsin anglers and married couples.
The earliest morel mushrooms are tiny, but give some locations a week or so and some will be picking size and plentiful. Some of the mushrooms that novice mycologists are finding are fakes, and some of those are poisonous or definitely not recommended for the pan. When the good ones show, remember all edible mushrooms should be cooked regardless of how they were obtained.
The closing of state parks means that the morel “season” in the parks is not open either.
Feeding and watching orioles is soon to begin. The cheapest grape jelly or oranges are the lure. If so inclined, try separating the several types of orioles and genders too.
Planting a garden, perennial bed or trees makes sense with time on your hands. Some nurseries have zucchini and tomatoes in bloom in large pots, suitable for a deck or patio garden if a garden plot is not available.
An old-fashioned country wildlife drive with enough white, sliced bread, bologna and apples to last a few hours works for some. Helping a masked farmer build a fence sounds like an energy-expending, but worthy cause.
The weather has held back many vegetation types, making finding fungi, chives, spring ephemerals (plants doing their growing before trees leaf out), easier. Garlic mustard needs pulling, and remember it is edible. That's why it is here.
Be cautious outdoors, stay spaced, take what’s needed on adventures to eliminate store stops and be careful to minimize face-to-face camaraderie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!