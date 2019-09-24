Most activities now engaging plants, animals and fungi are in preparation for autumn and winter’s coming. Nature’s organisms’ parts are not turning color, or looking cute burying nuts for food, for our benefit. It’s about preparation for autumn and beyond.
Deciduous leaves, now beginning to color and abscise, are marshaling nutrients back into the tree or leaving them stored there for bacteria and fungi to decompose and turn to humus.
When we smell fall, some of the odor is those organisms doing the work of breaking down fallen leaves and other plant organs. The chlorophyll goes out of leaves and new colors from old pigments become dominate reds, yellows and oranges.
Papery thin leaves have to go. They could never tolerate our winters like evergreen needle leaves can and do.
We admire the appearance of bone-hard antlers polished and made-ready for autumn events. But that was for the deer’s, not our benefit.
There is a preservation purpose in these red, white and even blue mushrooms; a buck’s antlers; and a maple’s crimson foliage. We just happen to be taking advantage of it, enjoy it, and are moved by it. In short, we have a fondness for fall and gather it in, in many ways.
Some crops, soybeans and corn, give us a lift, too, with their yellowing, dropping leaves and camel-colored stalks.
Many walnut leaves have yellowed and dropped, leaving fruit to hang on otherwise naked limbs. How’s the walnut mast production this year? Look to the bare trees or look on the roadways overtopped by hanging walnut limbs.
Walnuts are ahead of many trees due in part to anthracnose, a mild fungus disease causing premature defoliation. They’ll come back just as strong next spring, but leaf-out is behind many other tree species.
You have free articles remaining.
Bluegills, perch and walleyes don’t cache their food for winter. They put it into muscle tissue about now.
“Bluegills are going crazy in some areas (Lake Monona)” Wayne Whitemarsh, at the sport department in McFarlanes’ in Sauk City, said. “A few deer are being taken, some folks are picking hickory nuts or digging ginseng.”
Don Martin, at Martin’s Sporting Goods in Monroe (Green County) is likely to direct a bluegiller to Lake Kegonsa, near Madison.
Wildlife biologists Nancy Frost (Sauk County) and Dan Goltz (Vernon County) suggest deer hunters, gun or bow, look at the 47-page White-Tailed Deer Hunting Review, which addresses the entire state. The seasons have started and others are to come. Hunters in Sauk County will receive four antlerless authorizations with each hunting license, gun and bow, Frost said.
Goltz commented that the herd in Vernon County has been increasing the last 4-5 years. There, too, four antlerless permits go with each license.
Blaze orange hunting attire is in the news. Anyone looking for sulphur fungi should look for woodland spots that resemble a patch of hunter orange on the side of a tree trunk or stump, preferably oak.
Deer hunters benefit from blaze orange clothing and so could other hunters, squirrel and grouse. Follow that lead.
Bittersweet fruit are hanging heavy on some vines, and they, too, are “blaze orange” but have yet to crack open to reveal a red interior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)