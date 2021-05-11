DAVIS COLUMN: Nature’s populations vary, too

So far, morel picking has been only a bit better than 2020, when hunters and buyers dubbed the season as the “worst year ever.”

Don’t give up on morels just yet, but reduce expectations. If they don’t get their start soon, they may not respond to favorable conditions arriving late.

There have been more than the usual difficulties seeing what few mushrooms there are.

One mushroom tried to emerge through a crack in spent elm tree bark. Another was wrapped as though inside an oak leaf tortellini. One picker described feeling them in tall grass because they could not be seen after a recent spurt of grass growth.

Still, the Muscoda Morel Festival is on again after skipping 2020. The village is split between Grant County (mostly), with a few residents claiming Iowa County as the village’s location.

There are a few other edible fungi species if identification confidence is sound. Sulphur fungi are likely to appear as early as Memorial Day and last until October.

Turkey hunters registered 17,287 birds during periods A and B this spring. For the same hunting periods during 2020, 20,049 birds were “phoned” in. The youth hunters killed more birds in 2021 (3,207) than in 2020 (2,881).