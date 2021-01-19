DAVIS COLUMN: Nighttime opportunities brim, too

In a way, these squirrels are farming the forest trees. And they love when some die creating hollow trees.

Fox squirrels top the scale up to 38 ounces, more than 12 times that of the only nocturnal tree squirrel in North America.

Owls, another nocturnal animal, are a primary predator of southern flying squirrels.

While not a hibernator, gliders, as well as opossums, will hole-up during really cold spells. Torpor it’s called. Unlike opossums, who often get frostbitten ears and tails, flying squirrels do just fine venturing out during cold, dark nights.

Interestingly three long-time outdoors enthusiasts answered similarly, but separately, when saying the last time they saw a jackrabbit in southern Wisconsin was about 40 years ago. Most of those big bunnies created nighttime occurrences.

Most animal captures for the five-year, Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer, and Predator Project were at night. Data continues to show up in landowners’ email files when results from collared deer were taken by hunters during the seasons. One collared buck moved about 25 miles in six months from collaring site. Watch for more information, available publicly, written specifically for the layperson.