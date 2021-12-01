DAVIS COLUMN: Nine-day gun deer season queries arise

The question on the street, in the eateries, ice fishing shanties, and farm stores is how many deer were registered?

After that, particularly after a down opening weekend, next question is why a drop? Some of that will be made up when the final numbers are posted. Maybe it has already been made up during the archery/crossbow season.

One might wonder, at least in southern Wisconsin, whether the five year study in Southwest Wisconsin on deer, CWD and predators has any data that might reveal some patterns. With the remaining collared deer, researchers would know where they congregated, the habitat, and if their ranges got smaller and movement was negligible all of a sudden.

Hunters with trail cameras still in the woods can look at the cards and see if deer activity slowed shortly before and during the opening weekend. A few have already said yes.

Were hunters passing up deer opening weekend for whatever reason? Were deer taken and not yet registered? Opps, that would be illegal; hunters have but two days after the deer is taken into possession..

There are still a half dozen factors, which might have been contributing to the opening weekend showing total registrations down 14 percent statewide, and much more in some southern counties.