DAVIS COLUMN: November deer registrations mount

The first of two large data drops filled slots in each Deer Management Unit (usually counties) from deer registrations on opening weekend.
The second drop comes December 1, two days after the nine-day gun season closes on Nov. 29.
Other data will follow, including license sales and injuries.
Prior to the opener on Nov. 21, previous and ongoing seasons showed 105,281 registrations, with 61,556 bucks and 43,725 antlerless deer. Archers and crossbowers met their unofficial half-way point with 41,873 and 55,943 deer respectively.
Continue to follow the numbers on the Department of Natural Resources website by looking at the deer harvest summary and picking the season and DMU of interest.
Hunting weather continues to be favorable for being in the woods, in a blind or part way up a tree until the season’s end. No major storms, cold snaps or heavy rain are forecast.
While this season appears to have provided favorable weather — most areas had no snow ground cover for added safety and great deer sighting. Hunters began wondering what happened to all the deer they were seeing in summer and fall, but changes in food sources likely played a role.
It will be interesting to see if some agency attempts to put numbers together for hunters who died of COVID-19 relating to contracting the virus while in a “deer camp.”
Let’s hope that number, obtainable or not, follows in the great record of no deaths by firearms.
As hunters and others who are impacted by the nine-day, gun deer season realize, the season was never long enough to suit some; what’s next?
Gary Howards, of Oregon, never worries much about a next season. Squirrels, which he sometimes refers to as little deer who live in trees, fill many empty slots that exit.
“I look in my freezer from archery and gun season and if there is still room, the muzzleloader, four-day antlerless and holiday seasons are always there, as is the later archery/crossbow hunt,” he said.
Howards is also an avid fall turkey hunter, spending full days in a blind on a mission, which is usually successful.
Taking a break from deer and hunting turkeys can be exciting.
A note from the Wisconsin Hickory Association explained the lack of shagbark hickory nuts this autumn. It’s a masting tree with variable crops in 2020; we expected an off year and it was between 10 to 20 percent of a normal year, the agency said.
It sounds like what pickers wondered about all fall was predictable long before that.
Birders, those feeding birds and others mildly interested in the avian world, have a lot to be anxious about this winter, beginning with evening grosbeaks being seen with some regularity in southeastern and south-central Wisconsin.
It has been years since most have seen their sunflower seed feeders run dry in a few hours from this large-billed bird resembling a giant goldfinch.
Birds persisting beyond their visa include robins, bluebirds, red-winged blackbirds, grackles and cowbirds.
Everybody’s favorite visitor, the snowy owl, has been seen as far south as Dane County.
It’s evergreen time. In addition to pines, spruces and firs, there are numerous herbaceous greens now, including several ferns and relatives, and unwanted invasive plants, including garlic mustard.
Decorating material extends beyond evergreens and includes a few fruits, cones and even bare twigs, which make interesting additions.
Try red dogwood.
Before fall freeze-up, this is the time when trophy walleye anglers bet on catching a life record fish.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
