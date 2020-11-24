DAVIS COLUMN: November deer registrations mount

Let’s hope that number, obtainable or not, follows in the great record of no deaths by firearms.

As hunters and others who are impacted by the nine-day, gun deer season realize, the season was never long enough to suit some; what’s next?

Gary Howards, of Oregon, never worries much about a next season. Squirrels, which he sometimes refers to as little deer who live in trees, fill many empty slots that exit.

“I look in my freezer from archery and gun season and if there is still room, the muzzleloader, four-day antlerless and holiday seasons are always there, as is the later archery/crossbow hunt,” he said.

Howards is also an avid fall turkey hunter, spending full days in a blind on a mission, which is usually successful.

Taking a break from deer and hunting turkeys can be exciting.

A note from the Wisconsin Hickory Association explained the lack of shagbark hickory nuts this autumn. It’s a masting tree with variable crops in 2020; we expected an off year and it was between 10 to 20 percent of a normal year, the agency said.

It sounds like what pickers wondered about all fall was predictable long before that.