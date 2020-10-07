DAVIS COLUMN: Nut scarcity helping, hindering hunters

Assessing an old timer’s nut picking success tells a story, past and present. During a good year, as last, he amassed 25 gallons of hard shagbark hickory fruits.

This year, about a gallon.

Wayne Whitemarsh, in Sauk City, says his friend was not happy with the spotty harvest this year, but there are some advantages to the hunter and hunted.

Squirrels are moving greater distances to find that one good tree, but are more likely to end up in a corn field, harvested or not. If it’s a fox squirrel, they eat the embryo of the kernel and leave the remainder; grays are thriftier and consume most of the yellow maize’s mass.

Fox squirrels are large enough to carry a full ear up to a mile before starting consumption or hoarding the kernels.

“Squirrels,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, “are all over the place, often in the open, so seeing them is not as difficult, even with leaves on the trees.”

Black walnuts are some better, but not as popular, as hickory nuts. Acorns, too, are spotty, both two-year red oaks and one-year white oaks. If a deer, squirrel, or turkey hunter finds that special tree, that’s where hunters should set up and wait for the wildlife to show.