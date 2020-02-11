DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoor options for Valentine's Day gifts

Look ahead to Valentine’s Day on Friday. The history of how the day became cards, sweets and flowers is no longer important to most, but finding a gift from the outdoors is. The early February date makes moderate difficultly for those who prefer to gather from nature and may at times test the resolve of the best naturalist, hunter, gatherer or early angler.

Why not try? Morels for Mother’s Day. Evergreens for Christmas. Venison and turkey for Thanksgiving.

While skunk cabbage is blooming and skunks are roaming, best not to go there with a marsh flower or even a soft, fuzzy black and white toy.

Indoors-forced willow flower buds are interesting, with a bouquet of several hundred clustered on a catkin no larger than a squirrel’s ear. Sweets are limited to beginning sapcicles on maples, either raw or boiled to syrup, candy or sugar (I suppose one could drink it, too.) Cards are best written in snow or scratched in windshield’s frost.

Available dried or woody plant structures include red-osier dogwood twigs and basswood buds. These certainly best plastic and cardboard flowers and will last nearly as long as is desired, without water.