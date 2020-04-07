DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors can provide assistance

Here’s the possible danger trail, not for the turkey, but the turkey hunter. Generally diaphragm calls are stored in small, plastic containers. Anxious hunters load their gear, then a cup of coffee at a drive-through, and head to the woods, sipping all the way. Lastly, the hunter takes a bare hand and sticks his diaphragm call into his mouth.

The turkey may like what he hears and so might the particles from the worker’s hand, to a cup, to a hunter’s hand, face, lips and nose.

Caution to the turkey: Don’t believe every turkey call you hear. To the hunter; take everything from home that is required to outsmart a turkey and a parasitic virus.

While turkey hunting is a great way to be alone in the out-of-doors, don’t be surprised to hear of hunters who, during 2020, loved the challenge but just feel a need, in 2020, to forgo pulling the trigger.

There are numerous ways to enjoy the outdoors, pretty much alone or with an immediate family member, but getting prepared to head out needs to have a new scenario.

One of the most enjoyable moments of an outdoors experience is the afterglow with fellow runners, birders, anglers and dog trainers. That part needs to be reduced for now.