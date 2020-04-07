DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors can provide assistance

Even before an insidious, perplexing, parasitic particle was named novel coronavirus, trout fishers were driving a few miles, sometimes a day, to cast a fly, toss a spinner, or wet a worm. They knew where to find relief.
Sometimes they went streamside to be alone; or challenge another animal; or breathe country air; or as they often say, “to get away from it all.”
The outdoors, recently, can be one of the few places this virus has not found. It “kills” coronavirus to be lonely, away from crowds, but the outdoors seems to heal many things ailing us, too.
Trout fishing is not unique in this regard. Different folks find their antidote hiking, running, biking, birding, chasing turkeys, sitting in a tree stand, or just driving through the country at 30 mph, even though the maximum is 45 or 55.
Precautions are necessary and helpful. Dog lovers and bird hunters understand scent lingers. Animals leave a trail of where they have been. We may cough out droplets encapsulating disease particles along our trail.
If we’re are outdoors running, biking, even hiking, someone may catch up to our castaways in a manner of moments, so is 6 feet enough? It’s far better than touching or rubbing elbows.
Turkey hunters begin calling to toms with innumerable devices, including the all-popular diaphragm mouth call, which doesn’t need an assist from our hands once it’s orally-seated.
Here’s the possible danger trail, not for the turkey, but the turkey hunter. Generally diaphragm calls are stored in small, plastic containers. Anxious hunters load their gear, then a cup of coffee at a drive-through, and head to the woods, sipping all the way. Lastly, the hunter takes a bare hand and sticks his diaphragm call into his mouth.
The turkey may like what he hears and so might the particles from the worker’s hand, to a cup, to a hunter’s hand, face, lips and nose.
Caution to the turkey: Don’t believe every turkey call you hear. To the hunter; take everything from home that is required to outsmart a turkey and a parasitic virus.
While turkey hunting is a great way to be alone in the out-of-doors, don’t be surprised to hear of hunters who, during 2020, loved the challenge but just feel a need, in 2020, to forgo pulling the trigger.
There are numerous ways to enjoy the outdoors, pretty much alone or with an immediate family member, but getting prepared to head out needs to have a new scenario.
One of the most enjoyable moments of an outdoors experience is the afterglow with fellow runners, birders, anglers and dog trainers. That part needs to be reduced for now.
Remember the need to license-up for turkeys and trout. The four rules of hunter safety are important, too. As are all the other rules, including ethics, safety, respect for nature and common sense.
Camaraderie is important, but a call or even a card will have to do for now. Emails? Just be careful not to include a “virus.”
Outdoors users might consider showing their “badges” of courage and concern regarding COVID-19.
Turkey hunters, and birders, feel comfortable wearing face masks, so why not wear them in public? During the nine-day gun deer season, hunters are required to wear a blaze orange cap while in the woods. This could be their badge of solidarity during this time, too, reminding us all to know our target, and what’s beyond.
Many, now famous quotes have been collected about fishing. Most could apply to the outdoors in general, regardless of what’s out and about. Jackie Corley collected many in “The angler’s book of favorite fishing quotations.” Joseph Monnigner was quoted in the book as saying, “I go fishing not to find myself but to lose myself.”
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
