DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors resolutions encouraged in 2022

This year, 2021, by most measures, was so damaging to all phases of world activities that it will take more than a few New Year’s resolutions to right Earth, the species now living here, and the abiotic factors necessary for something close to normalcy.
Because individual resolutions are usually an impulse, quickly forgotten, or made to answer someone’s questions about what we resolved to do, let’s ask agencies and groups to resolve to do things only they can do. We should be willing to help if asked, however.
Many of today’s problems, arguably, come down to COVID-19, the tiny particles, a virus, which is normally not considered to have all the characters of life, therefore it is not living.
This virus has impacted how we hunt, fish, and gathers in the outdoors, whether it is a hike, a drive, picking berries, grouping for deer camp, and even stop for a cup of coffee while heading to a trout stream.
I hope educational systems would resolve, in 2022, at least universities, colleges and maybe post-elementary schools, would resolve to would put pandemics on the required curriculum, not as a course to convince students to get vaccinated but to help them understand what viruses and pandemics are all about. Only then can we/they decide if and how to participate.
If, and I hope when, this problem lessens the course could quickly discuss other worldly problems.
We require students in educational institutions to learn about speaking, writing, history, mathematics, even physical education.
Certainly a one credit, required course in explaining what virologists mean when they say, “A virus will not mutate unless you allow it to replicate.”
If one begins to understand this statement it is clear that someone walking around with COVID-19 is a “garden” for growing more strains of this virus and therefore more problems, albeit slightly different.
In the years, decades ahead, other major threats could be redressed in this way. No, this pandemic will not end soon but let’s not be part of dragging it out.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources, and those private companies who are contracted to test deer for chronic wasting disease for the prion protein causing CWD, should resolve to develop or make available a quick test available to hunters. A turnaround time of a few days would greatly encourage testing; maybe even deer hunting, and surely a more bountiful taking of deer from some landscapes.
Many of the problems rest with budgeting; therefore state government should make a resolve in terms of necessary staffing.
Researchers in and outside of the DNR should resolve to quickly make data available to those wanting to know about deer activity in and around the gun deer season.
Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, hopes all agencies and individuals involved in shipping outdoors gear and products used by hunters and anglers would get back to normal in terms of filling orders.
“That’s my first wish is to have fishing tackle orders come in. Right now it has been horrible; I’m not talking spring orders, but even the ice fishing tackle,” Martin said.
Wayne Smith, a Lafayette County outdoorsman hopes to see a resolve on CWD management and a management plan for Wisconsin’s wolves. “I’m not against the wolves but a sound plan would be good.”
Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, resolves outdoors-minded people to take one step back and look at things the way they were 30 years ago and compare to today’s world. “I would like to see people be more compassionate to one another, even admit they have made a mistake and value everyone’s opinion, too, as it relates to natural resources,” he said.
“On the bright side, the bluegills are still biting on long poles, and people are venturing out on ice, maybe being too risky, but the fish are biting.”
This cold weather is bound to bring ice anglers outside and trout fishers streamside.
Eagle pairs are beginning to check their perennial nests and will start refurbishing nests soon.
Without leaves, tree limbs and bark are more noticeable. Ash trees in particular might be showing signs of problems if the bark is falling off. Elms, too, are likely great morel locations if there are no longer small twigs in the tops or if the bark is beginning to slide off. Those who gather morels must be hoping the hyphae would resolve to grow normally in 2022 after horrible growth the last two springs.
Watercress is showing signs of new, green growth. Now is a great time to pick a salad, but be sure to clean the vegetable thoroughly,
Bird feeding, even without much snow or cold, is popular with most winter species. Watchers or counters might notice birds in forgotten locations. A variety of titmice, chickadees, robins and bluebirds love what watercress springs have to offer. Others, including nuthatches, are night occupants of bluebird nest boxes.
Are there fewer wild turkeys in parts of Wisconsin? Maybe Audubon Christmas bird counts, and past numbers, can clue us in.
