DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors resolutions encouraged in 2022

This year, 2021, by most measures, was so damaging to all phases of world activities that it will take more than a few New Year’s resolutions to right Earth, the species now living here, and the abiotic factors necessary for something close to normalcy.

Because individual resolutions are usually an impulse, quickly forgotten, or made to answer someone’s questions about what we resolved to do, let’s ask agencies and groups to resolve to do things only they can do. We should be willing to help if asked, however.

Many of today’s problems, arguably, come down to COVID-19, the tiny particles, a virus, which is normally not considered to have all the characters of life, therefore it is not living.

This virus has impacted how we hunt, fish, and gathers in the outdoors, whether it is a hike, a drive, picking berries, grouping for deer camp, and even stop for a cup of coffee while heading to a trout stream.