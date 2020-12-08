DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors types waiting on winter’s arrival

Snowmobiling, ice fishing, winter trout fishing, picking watercress, trophy walleye fishing, watching eagles, and feeding smaller birds seem are part of what fills the void left after the nine-day gun deer season.
But winter is having difficulty getting a starting spark, which is required for many of these activities. Trout fishing will have to wait until the first January Saturday.
John Borzick, at Tall Tales Sports and Spirits in Boscobel, said the outdoors types are set to head out for the four-day, antlerless hunt now that the muzzleloader season is ending.
“I’ve sold a lot of muzzleloader product this year,” he said. “Others are heading out for large walleyes in the Lynxville area.”
Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, said waiting for snow to fall, and then going after squirrels, rabbits, outdoors hiking, snowmobiling, and just enjoying the outdoors, is what is on the minds of many.
“With another lockdown these are things people can do and be on their own. Now is trophy walleye time, too, the bigger the bait the larger the fish, is the adage," he said.
“Everyone seems pretty happy with the deer season, whether they saw two deer or 20. There were a lot of trophy deer taken and a lot of first deer, too. There’s still some stuff left to do out there.”
The two largest deer brought to Alex Lease’s Outdoor Addiction in rural Blue Mounds were not taken by hunters.
“One was a road kill, the other was found dead, not shot, either.” Lease said. “Both are being mounted with new capes.”
Outdoor Addiction is a one-stop-shop for hunters who brought in 145 deer to be donated to food pantries.
“We’ve taken in 900 for processing, too,” he said. “It’s been a great season, great weather, and it’ll continue through the remaining hunts. We’ve had deer come in every day.”
Several gun deer seasons remain, too, as does the archery and crossbow seasons.
Don’t let the overall 15.8 percent for the nine-day season put too many stars between a hunter’s eye and the cross hairs. Remember, 2020 is being compared to 2019, one of the poorest showings in a long while. The registration couldn’t go anywhere but up this year.
Even though 188,372 deer were registered during the 164th season — 85,340 of which were bucks — there were many factors that may have held registrations down and others bringing it up a bit. Without assigning weights to the order, no sighting snow, many novice hunters, no positive rut factor, concern of COVID-19 keeping large groups of hunters from gathering, and a great archery/crossbow season prior likely kept the improvement from being even higher.
The seasons reported so far bring the grand total to 300,709 deer, 150,848 being bucks, according to the DNR website. Other season takes will show as hunting subsides.
Feeding and watching small birds continues to tick up, with some taking a very simple approach by tossing a handful of premium seed on a close concrete slab outside an outside basement door. A suet cake, left in its container, and taken in at night, will do the same.
‘Tis the season for evergreens, conifers, trees, and boughs. Cut it fresh to keep it fresh. Worry less about watering a tree with no roots and cutting it when needed, but not on public land or someone’s yard. Putting water in a tree stand is overflown and probably is doing more for the homeowner than the tree.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to work on details for the next gray wolf season beginning Nov. 6, 2021.
Squirrels, rabbits, and pheasants are prime species, too, and provide excellent meat. Squirrels look fat in spite of hard mast production being poor this fall. Corn fields are where this rodent spent autumn fueling up and where it continues to hang out.
Pheasants are early bird eaters. One hunter reported taking an old rooster with a full crop of corn shortly after legal hunting opened. The bird was more than 500 yards from his corn source.
The search for dry decoration fillers need go no farther than an old conifer like white pine or a deciduous Catalpa tree still holding closed pods, catalpa beans, they’re called.
If one wants a real pickup mixing winter and spring, slip on some knee boots and gather some watercress, wash it well and have a sharp holiday spring salad.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
