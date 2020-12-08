DAVIS COLUMN: Outdoors types waiting on winter’s arrival

Snowmobiling, ice fishing, winter trout fishing, picking watercress, trophy walleye fishing, watching eagles, and feeding smaller birds seem are part of what fills the void left after the nine-day gun deer season.

But winter is having difficulty getting a starting spark, which is required for many of these activities. Trout fishing will have to wait until the first January Saturday.

John Borzick, at Tall Tales Sports and Spirits in Boscobel, said the outdoors types are set to head out for the four-day, antlerless hunt now that the muzzleloader season is ending.

“I’ve sold a lot of muzzleloader product this year,” he said. “Others are heading out for large walleyes in the Lynxville area.”

Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, said waiting for snow to fall, and then going after squirrels, rabbits, outdoors hiking, snowmobiling, and just enjoying the outdoors, is what is on the minds of many.

“With another lockdown these are things people can do and be on their own. Now is trophy walleye time, too, the bigger the bait the larger the fish, is the adage," he said.