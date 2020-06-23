DAVIS COLUMN: Pandemic provides and eliminates outdoors activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Outdoor exploits continue to provide prospects and solutions for physical and mental stresses related to COVID-19 as well as opportunities to dine from the land.

Fruits, nuts, fish and meats can all be gathered on some public locations, sometimes with only moderate expenses.

Wisconsin’s renowned pheasant stocking program, with relatively new egg hatching equipment, had to cut back chick production as well as the day-old chick program. The regular stocking on public lands will be reduced by 33 percent, with releases of 50,000 birds instead 75,000, the normal number stocked the last several years. The day-old chick program to conservation clubs was eliminated for 2020.

“We determined we would be able to continue to propagate birds, but decided going down to 50,000 would be a happy medium keeping staff we had and also being able to meet the CDC guidelines and precautions,” Kelly Maguire, Poynette Game Farm manager, said.

Exactly how those bird releases will be allocated to the numerous public hunting grounds is being determined with input from area DNR wildlife managers from counties with public pheasant hunting lands. The two-year-old Holiday release program is likely to continue at some level on many of the properties receiving birds last year.