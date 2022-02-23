DAVIS COLUMN: Patience truly is a virtue in the outdoors this time of year

Cabin fever produces anxious attitudes, but that zest may work against a successful hunt, hike or trout outing.

Here’s an example that might surprise beginning April 21:

Chris Kirby, of Quaker Boy Game Calls in New York, explains it like a football or soccer coach, saying it’s often necessary to get back to basics, the fundamentals, even for experienced turkey hunters or most anyone enjoying first-of-year outdoors activities.

Run and gun may not be the best tactic unless the gathering region is large. Where you sit, and sometimes stay, is one of the most important facets of turkey hunting.

As advanced as spring turkey hunting has become, those aspects have not changed.

Kirby says when you believe you need to do something, what needs to be done is nothing for 10 minute. “But look at a clock, ten minutes may feel like an eternity, but just sit, don’t call. The bird might be walking in, or away, and this wait might tell you what you need to know.”

Part of patience can be considering a larger portion of the ecosystem than just turkeys, trout or finding fawns.

One non-turkey thing Kirby does is tree identification. It’s an oak; now what kind of oak? What kind of maple? Or is it a lone chestnut tree. How are the animals, the turkeys, the tanagers, likely to be using this kind of tree and at this time of the year.

It’s easier to be patient if some of the other animals and plants become part of the situation you’re trying to figure out, understand, and get to know.

Brent Drake recently purchased Tall Tails Sports and Spirits in Boscobel and will continue to operate the business like John Borzick did. “Right now some of the fishers are waiting out this lull and hoping for a great last ice crappie catch,” Brent said. “But be careful, the ice is getting weak in places.”

A man died last week after of falling through the ice near Muscoda, even though he made it to shore.

Bait’s selling at Martin’s in Monroe; but catching? No reports on that, but some guys are even buying night crawlers,” he said.

Not a turkey load in the store at a moment, except the special .410 load that teams up with a single shot Steven’s shotgun. Those we have, he said. “Any they are good at 40 yards.”

It’s time to clean up the equipment, last fall’s shotguns and rifles, and this spring’s rods and reels and spool new line.

Check everything, decoys, calls, camouflage, according to Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage.

And he might add checking the billfold because some turkey hunting equipment has jumped 30-50 percent, up and down the lines.

“The fish are still biting around here,” Doug says. The deer are in good shape, but be very careful on the ice.

Don’t forget to ask permission for spring activities, turkey hunting, and fishing and now’s the time to do some practice calling.

Cadence is important, I think, says Wayne Smith in the town of Fayette.

Some geese are flying and one guy in Oconomowoc (every other letter is an O) has been seeing robins for weeks, Smith noted.

While the availability of some outdoors products continue to be short, some new, others improved, are available.

Winter weather, COVID-19 masking and general indoors then outdoors activity has frustrated people.

FogBlocker, available as a tiny anti-fog cloth and anti-fog wet wipes can be used to clean eye glasses, camera lenses, computer screens, and cellular phones. Simply Google the product name.

At the end of a day, consider Jerry Apps’ “When the White Pine Was King,” published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press. It’s a history of lumberjacks, log drives, and sawdust cities in Wisconsin.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.