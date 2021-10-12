DAVIS COLUMN: Pheasants, others in season starting Saturday

Wild red apples, crabapples and bittersweet berries are not abundant this fall, leaving these color sources rare.

Oaks’ acorns have been a dominant force in attracting squirrels, grouse, turkeys, and deer. Harvested soybean and corn fields continue to bring these same animals to clean up waste grain, particularly at sunset.

John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel said the abundant acorns have resulted in fewer deer seen in fields, but not enough that vehicle collides have diminished. Things will pick up even more with mating season beginning.

“Perch and bluegills are still biting; ducks are really popular on the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers, particularly wood ducks, mallards and teal," Borzick said.

Doug Williams, at D & W Sports Center in Portage says more hunters are now taking deer in the woods and now is the time to use large Rapalas late in the day for walleyes; muskies are still exciting anglers, too.

“Help the young hunters out with ammunition loans, since they are less able to travel a circuit searching for rifle and shotgun ammunition,” he said.