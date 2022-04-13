DAVIS COLUMN: Pigments popping up outdoors, a sign spring will soon be in full bloom

New colors enlighten the outdoors and often provide added excitement for upcoming activities. But slow in coming this year.

Most spring flowers add colors. Bloom pigments have purpose, often associated with reproduction and recruitment, seed dispersal, and fruit consumption.

Other pigments are associated with animals, including birds.

Waterfowl plumage is most spectacular in spring meaning it’s often missing for hunters’ fall mounts.

Seen a wood duck yet?

Wayne Smith, Town of Fayette in Lafayette County, notices greens in vegetation and tom turkeys’ patriotic head colors. “Really it’s the entire turkey, but the red, white and blue head is most exciting,” he says. “Also male ring-necked pheasants and most woodpeckers have some red feathers and regions.”

Real pileated woodpeckers or manufactured calls to simulate them are one type of locator call used by turkey hunters. So, too, are cupped, clapped hands.

A pair of pileated woodpeckers flew past early one morning, but no calls. What gives?

Brent Drake, at Boscobel’s Tall Tails, is anxious for green plants and the golden morning sun to get anglers back into fishing. General trout season opens May 7, he says.

Jeff Fredrick, in rural Mindoro, is attracted to green, knowing that means a bit more camouflage for turkey hunters, and for turkeys, too. He even adjusts the leg (decoys only have one) based on grass height.

“My abstract feather and turkey art makes use of the bird’s iridescent body feathers I put on decoys,” he says. “The toms are reacting to real feather color.

Bill Robichaud, Town of Brigham, Iowa County, picked up a sick red-tailed hawk, which later died, maybe of bird flu. The DNR is conducting a disease analysis. The sick redtail is also a concern because there is a pair of nesting bald eagles nearby. One Dane County eagle already tested positive for bird flu last month.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, has been busy talking to turkey hunters about the .410 “gauge” shotgun with a special choke and shell load. “This system is the 'cat’s meow' according to those who have tried the .410,” says Williams.

Hunters have been coming in talking swans, geese, ducks in spring plumage, and saying walleyes are still biting but slower.

Don Martin, Monroe, says turkey hunters have been stocking up on supplies when they can and purchasing bonus authorizations, too.

The two-day youth hunt is April 16-17; the regular season opens April 20, Period A, and closes the following Tuesday.

Fredrick, a past champion turkey caller, believes calling is as important as patterning a shotgun, and then knowing where the turkeys are likely to be during the period being hunted.

“I start teaching hunters to call, particularly using mouth calls, telling them it’s like playing a musical instrument. First learn to make high, mid-tone and raspy notes before trying to mimic turkeys’ sounds,” Fredrick said.

Within limits, Fredrick practices on real turkeys, too, before season.

As for the special ammunition and chokes in small bore guns, Fredrick says “This is the biggest change in turkey shot gunning that has come along in years. This system kills a bird cleanly, ethically, and is all I’ve been doing the last two years.”

Fredrick still sets a maximum distance of about 40 yards.

While tree flowers are some of the first blooms appearing, crocuses, scilla, marsh marigold and a few other colorful have started to brighten the outdoors.

Deer have found some green in alfalfa fields, and watercress is being picked, not pulled. Its green is unique, maybe because it appears when all else is drab.

South sides warm up and color up first, those and stretches along spring, and spring streams.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.