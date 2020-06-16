DAVIS COLUMN: Prairie birthdays begin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much of southern Wisconsin once was covered by grasslands; wild, tall grasses nearly concealing even the taller wild things.

Buffalo were portrayed to have their bellies tickled by compass plants, and elk must have pranced through grasses, too, getting to and from forested lowlands, because their centuries-old antlers show once in a while when excavations are made to re-channel waterways near Yellowstone Lake State Park in Lafayette County, and the headwaters of the Pecatonica River in Iowa County.

June is when many of the non-grasses flower too, plants with more noticeable blooms than big and little bluestem. The showy bloomers likely are more noticeable now in reestablished prairies than the past.

The sod-busted prairies are still here, albeit with other grasses providing grains in one form or another. Corn, wheat and oats feed domestic animals, but also many wild birds and mammals before and after the combines now roll through. We hunt pheasants, rabbits, deer and turkeys here and watch many others, including upland sandpipers, now back from Argentina.

Compass plants are still growing tall before their sunflowers form, but other composite plants, including sand coreopsis and pale purple coneflowers are about to show yellow and purple.