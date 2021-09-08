DAVIS COLUMN: Preparation for autumn-gathering worthy

Those who require gear and supplies for autumn’s gatherings need to be timely, persistent, smart, and lucky helps, too.
Doug Williams, of DW Sports Center in Portage says he had a guy come in who drove 100 miles for a box of shotgun shells.
“If you find some, don’t buy them all; share the wealth," he said. "Buy what you need and maybe one more box and leave some for the next shooter.”
With the other shortages holding up the supply line, Williams knows the math.
“With two million background checks each month, and each customer buying a box of shells with a new gun, and one extra, that’s four million boxes.”
“It’s bad (stocking supplies, including ammunition), says Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “Most places will limit purchases to two boxes and not hold any for a customer. Buy what you’ll use and limit targeting.”
Be careful the caliber and type of gun you purchase, warns Wayne Whitemarsh, in Sauk City.
“Don’t get an odd caliber; use a different caliber if necessary, and don’t overlook going-out-of-business sales and even garage sales as sources. You can’t be picky on the loads. Take what you can get until things ease up. Deer season’s next," he said.
Consider friend-sharing for the season, too.
Another part of preparation is regulations and forecasts.
The 2021 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fall Hunting and Trapping Season Forecasts help to highlight hunter opportunities and changes to limits and zones.
The 11 pages of deer forecast, three pages of furbearer forecast, four pages of migratory forecast (including mourning dove and woodcock), four pages of upland forecast, and two pages of bear forecast do not tell you where to go for supplies and gear but do give some specifics on making the experience more rewarding.
Many other DNR news releases address questions commonly asked, where public land exists, pheasant release locations, and habitat improvement areas.
The Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet (all-in-one. and now available on line and in paper form at license outlets) goes beyond regulations.
While designed for those who gather by possession, many of these documents are useful for others, too, who photograph, sightsee, own rural land, and give directions to those who tote a bow, shotgun or rifle.
The volumes of evidence can be overwhelming, so read what is necessary for the hunting areas, species and seasons on a recreation schedule.
Hunters in John Borzick’s Boscobel area and near Richland Center have worthy goose hunting regions due in part to the corn taken down by recent storms, including several tornadoes.
“There are lots of ducks in the area. We’re seeing good acorn (white oak), hickory nut, and walnut crops starting to come down, too,” he says.
Williams says those who went out for doves, geese, teal and even mushrooms and ginseng have been successful. He says they brought back more than their tolerance of mosquitoes, too.
He’s seeing turkey broods showing up in good numbers; the same with deer, and those who fish catfish the old-fashioned, simple ways have been happy.
Wisconsin ginseng diggers may have to look around a bit for a buyer. Taking the root out-of-state to sell requires it first be certified by a DNR official in Wisconsin, says Jason Weibke, in Eitzen, Minn. He says the beginning prices being paid for green root are between $150 and $200 a pound. Dried root prices have not been determined yet.
A southwest Wisconsin digger, searching last week, says he found some “good root, older plants,” but the plants are beginning to yellow and many of the ruby red berries have dropped.
“I simply squeeze the berry and pop the two seeds out and then plant them immediately, which is required by Wisconsin regulations,” he says.
Plant the seeds there; don’t take them out of the woods.
While Wisconsin dove hunting may not be on the top of many upland hunters’ lists, Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County says hunters in Illinois behave differently and are anxious to get out.
“Some of that is wearing off and we do see a few more Wisconsin hunters taking advantage,” he says.
Whitemarsh, with the downswing in temperatures, is one of those who has limited shotshells and is anxious to try another recipe. One mushroom hunter shared a sulphur fungus location with a friend, but on second thought the picker rechecked the stump, found it was a Norway spruce, an uncommon chicken-of-the-woods host, and tossed the fruiting body to be safe.
Vine poison ivy is turning beautiful, but all parts of all growth forms are poisonous at all times, including the white fruits, sometimes used as indoors decorations.
Watch where your look for autumn aromas; think before touching.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.