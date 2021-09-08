DAVIS COLUMN: Preparation for autumn-gathering worthy

Hunters in John Borzick’s Boscobel area and near Richland Center have worthy goose hunting regions due in part to the corn taken down by recent storms, including several tornadoes.

“There are lots of ducks in the area. We’re seeing good acorn (white oak), hickory nut, and walnut crops starting to come down, too,” he says.

Williams says those who went out for doves, geese, teal and even mushrooms and ginseng have been successful. He says they brought back more than their tolerance of mosquitoes, too.

He’s seeing turkey broods showing up in good numbers; the same with deer, and those who fish catfish the old-fashioned, simple ways have been happy.

Wisconsin ginseng diggers may have to look around a bit for a buyer. Taking the root out-of-state to sell requires it first be certified by a DNR official in Wisconsin, says Jason Weibke, in Eitzen, Minn. He says the beginning prices being paid for green root are between $150 and $200 a pound. Dried root prices have not been determined yet.

A southwest Wisconsin digger, searching last week, says he found some “good root, older plants,” but the plants are beginning to yellow and many of the ruby red berries have dropped.