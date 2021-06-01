DAVIS COLUMN: Projecting summer, autumn outdoors opportunities

Cycles may be responsible for some blooms and busts, but not all. Two years of morel famine have many pickers wondering if a few wrinkles in the temperature or precipitation could cause such a widespread misfortune. Or is it something else that, like with the periodic cicadas staying underground for 13 or 17 years?

Whip-poor-wills are being heard by more, but orioles seem sporadic. Hummingbirds appreciated feeders and sapsuckers’ drilling.

“Now is the time to go out and look,” according to Doug Williams, at Portage. “Wild flowers are blooming; it’s that time. Look around, there are many things to do and places to go, including going roadside and picking up trash, or asparagus.”

Camping interested many this last year. According to Home ToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, Governor Dodge State Park near Dodgeville ranked No. 3 of the most extraordinary parks in America for adventure travelers and solitude seekers.

The agency considered park size, annual visitors, wildlife activities and affordable accommodations. Custer State Park in South Dakota was first and Red Fleet State Park in Utah was second. No other Wisconsin state park was on the list of 21 parks.

Seeing a new fawn in a state park is as likely as anyplace.