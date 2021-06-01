DAVIS COLUMN: Projecting summer, autumn outdoors opportunities

Cold covered soybean seedlings and red clover blossoms. Two gobblers called, then displayed for themselves. Walnut fruit flowers, safely pollinated, continued to enlarge the results. Ginseng leaves, stems, flower buds were all protected by an overstory and a bald eagle parent moved aside to allow single eaglet room to better breathe morning air.
Now is a time to scout and scrutinize for clues of plant and animal development advancing.
Clues are there to suggest autumn’s deer populations, blackberry ripening, acorn drop, and if those who depend on these fruits and what’s inside can rest easy; or not.
Field and forest crops arise from blooms, in part due to weather during pollination and moisture when blackcaps are enlarging and purpling.
Weeks ago the black raspberries flowered and are now pushing out tiny thimbles of berry aggregates. Moisture availabilities suggest a good crop by, maybe before, July 4.
Blackberries are blooming ferociously; pollination will follow, and then these berries will be here by late August. A number of good, and bad, things could happen between now and then. Chase the progress for now.
Bluebirds’ second clutches are following a disastrous first nesting, because the birds just didn’t return in usual numbers, or came and didn’t like the weather. It could be a tough year for these robin-relative recruitments.
Hunters were concerned with turkey populations during all hunting periods this spring. Until recently weather was good for recruitment via nesting, hatching, and poult development.
Then the rains came, cold weather, even frost, so this is a wait and see for many ground nesters including pheasants and grouse as well as turkeys.
Ducks and Canada geese, on the other hand, seem to be handling everything that’s been thrown at them, except low pond water levels, which could spell some adversity.
Masses of bur oak acorns are beginning to heavy new twig growth. After several poor hard mast years, things are looking good here.
So many critters, including deer, turkeys, squirrels, grouse, blue jays, and many more depend on an ample crop of oak fruits each year. So too do the trees’ next generation.
A shortage of trickle down nut production may be responsible for turkey numbers, tree squirrels now feasting on maple seeds, and ground squirrels eating dandelions. There were few nuts in many locations last autumn and that shortage continues to ripple through the food webs.
Finicky ginseng plants returned in some places where they disappeared the previous year, when the perennial taproot seemed to be waiting for a better season. Even many of prairie’s compass plants lacked “sunflower” heads last summer, though the basal leaves looked fit.
Cycles may be responsible for some blooms and busts, but not all. Two years of morel famine have many pickers wondering if a few wrinkles in the temperature or precipitation could cause such a widespread misfortune. Or is it something else that, like with the periodic cicadas staying underground for 13 or 17 years?
Whip-poor-wills are being heard by more, but orioles seem sporadic. Hummingbirds appreciated feeders and sapsuckers’ drilling.
“Now is the time to go out and look,” according to Doug Williams, at Portage. “Wild flowers are blooming; it’s that time. Look around, there are many things to do and places to go, including going roadside and picking up trash, or asparagus.”
Camping interested many this last year. According to Home ToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, Governor Dodge State Park near Dodgeville ranked No. 3 of the most extraordinary parks in America for adventure travelers and solitude seekers.
The agency considered park size, annual visitors, wildlife activities and affordable accommodations. Custer State Park in South Dakota was first and Red Fleet State Park in Utah was second. No other Wisconsin state park was on the list of 21 parks.
Seeing a new fawn in a state park is as likely as anyplace.
“While the most recent conditions (rain and cold) have been unfavorable to recruitment of poults, most fawns are likely to make it through to milder weather,” DNR deer researcher Dan Storm said. “They could be just about anywhere, but flatter spots with good, grassy ground cover, creek bottoms, and walnut plantings are good locations, too.”
Seeing a fawn even at a distance, can be a really uplifting ordeal. “When volunteers helped capture fawns, the crews would be wet, tired, bug-bitten, and tired but when they see a fawn it totally changes things,” Storm said.
Fishing has been fantastic, Williams said. Governor Dodge has two small lakes within the park boundaries.
“Bluegills, crappies, walleyes, everything seems to be hitting and most are catching,” Williams said. “One man even reported catching and releasing a muskie.”
As with many outdoors activities, have a broad approach, so if something fizzles or stays out of reach, something else will fill the excitement meter. Maybe the orchids will stay hidden, but a hen turkey with a raft of poults will appear, albeit momentarily.
