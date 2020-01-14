DAVIS COLUMN: Real winter brings challenges, opportunities

Those who feed birds have been perplexed, complaining and concerned since bird congregations have been skinny throughout autumn and early winter. A lack of staying snow cover has not helped, but has exacerbated some of the best-intended efforts.

The situation has become so problematic a popular comic strip spent days highlighting why neighbors were sneaking though the night to discover why droves of birds selected one feeding station over another. The cartoonist solved the frustration by showing bags of premium feed in a shed of a neighbor being inundated by hungry birds.

Bob Ross, at Wild Birds Unlimited in Middleton, had a better answer than trespassing.

“Each of the blends and mixes are tested before being sent to individual stores, so we know they are going to attract birds and there aren’t a lot of fillers in their mixes either, things that the birds won’t eat,” he said.

Look for mixes that are a morsel more expensive than bags with only one type of seed. An inexpensive mix is likely filled with seeds birds abandon.