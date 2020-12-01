DAVIS COLUMN: Registrations mount as deer seasons continue

Wisconsin’s 164th gun deer season ended Sunday, but other deer seasons are beginning or continuing.
Three more gun seasons — the holiday hunt, antlerless hunt and muzzleloader season — remain, some into January.
The remainder of the gun deer season, after the opening weekend, has been added to the preliminary number released Dec. 1, which was 95,257 from the first two days.
Some report this was the 169th season in Wisconsin, but during alternate years — starting in 1927 and ending 1935 — the season was closed and no deer were legally taken in any counties.
There are so many variables between 2019 and 2020, which increased or decreased deer registered, so any changes cannot be attributed to a single factor. COVID-19 kept some hunters closer to home.
Some did not make the trek to northern Wisconsin, where deer populations are lighter.
That could have resulted in a few more deer taken in the south, where the density is generally greater. The weather was mild, but there was no sighting snow, except Tuesday.
The result, in addition to more deer registered, was happier hunters.
A few more hunters purchased licenses, but new hunters, which some of those were, likely were less successful than seasoned hunters. The variables mounted.
The gun deer season generally contributes more nominations to the DNR/Vortex Optics annual ethical hunter award than other seasons, which started in 1997. Anyone having a likely nomination, please consider sending it in to the DNR.
Sports shop operators see and hear reactions to the season. A few of those comments stand out.
“Some hunters saw 100 or more deer, while others saw none,” said Don Martin, of Monroe.
Doug Williams takes a little credit for success of a new hunter, a young woman, coming to D and W Sports Center in Portage to make a gun purchase.
“She got her buck and two does, she called to tell me,” he said. “It was a fantastic season, many proclaimed, and some were choosy and waited for Goliath to part of brush with his antlers.”
Jill Schartner, a retired warden and now a bear hunting guide in Bayfield County, saw a man head into the woods with his four small children. Two of them appeared to be carrying Red Rider BB guns.
Jill gave the thumbs up, and said, "Thanks for continuing the tradition.”
Williams has also heard hunters say goose and pheasant pursuits have been good. John Borzick, of Boscobel, said deer hunting has dominated outdoors activity, leaving fishing for another day.
“I haven’t seen a lot of out-of-state people, however, license sales here were down last week by about 250 in my shop,” he said.
Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County with his record 78-pound beaver from Horicon Marsh — his biggest ever — said, “Lots of vehicles were parked on public land and I attribute that to coronavirus.”
One lot at Yellowstone Lake Wildlife Area had 30 vehicles in a parking area.
Smith noted that as a novelty, some muskrat pelts are being squared and used in quilt patchworks.
Home bird feeding and uncommon bird sightings are picking up and were noticeable after last week’s snowfall. Keep plugged in to the DNR web site for areas where snowy owls have been reported, some as far south as Dane County.
Now, without snow, is an ideal time to spot them during early mornings and late afternoons in open areas.
Evergreen boughs and trees are being purchased, cut and displayed for the holidays. White pine, various firs, and Frasers are best at holding leaves. Cutting fresh is another great way to assure against needle drop, too.
Be ready when the next snow fall is to capture a nature scene for a holiday card.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!