DAVIS COLUMN: Registrations mount as deer seasons continue

Wisconsin’s 164th gun deer season ended Sunday, but other deer seasons are beginning or continuing.

Three more gun seasons — the holiday hunt, antlerless hunt and muzzleloader season — remain, some into January.

The remainder of the gun deer season, after the opening weekend, has been added to the preliminary number released Dec. 1, which was 95,257 from the first two days.

Some report this was the 169th season in Wisconsin, but during alternate years — starting in 1927 and ending 1935 — the season was closed and no deer were legally taken in any counties.

There are so many variables between 2019 and 2020, which increased or decreased deer registered, so any changes cannot be attributed to a single factor. COVID-19 kept some hunters closer to home.

Some did not make the trek to northern Wisconsin, where deer populations are lighter.

That could have resulted in a few more deer taken in the south, where the density is generally greater. The weather was mild, but there was no sighting snow, except Tuesday.

The result, in addition to more deer registered, was happier hunters.