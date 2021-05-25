DAVIS COLUMN: Renewal, recruitment occurring ahead of changing seasons

Amateur mycologists were quick to blame the weather, but remember nature is more about complex webs that are rarely disturbed by one event.

Also recall that morels are one of a few edible mushrooms that “fruits” in spring after storage development the previous summer and autumn, so growth in 2021 may have had as much to do with 2020 as 2021. Or not.

Most of the nut trees, oaks, hickories, walnuts and others, apparently avoided spring frosts during flowering times when pollen, eggs and sperm were developing.

Other seed producers, the conifers, seem to be well on the way to normal pine “nut” production as evidenced by pollen and seed cones on pines and firs. The candles (new stem growth) in most evergreens is good, but remember, too, this growth in stem elongation and wood production take their cues, as with morels, from last summer’s conditions more so than 2021’s spring.

Late spring and summer provide some of the most noticeable flowers in size, color, fragrance and other characters that are noticed by pollinators.