DAVIS COLUMN: Renewal, recruitment occurring ahead of changing seasons

Spring is waning and will end soon in June.
Regardless of the gathering method, viewing, photographing, surveying, consuming, and otherwise appreciating nature’s wildlife and other animals, plants, algae and fungi, many are in a mode of initiating more of their kind.
Eggs, spores, seeds, blooms, cones, hatchings, fawns, and many other reproductive stages are increasing population numbers. It’s soon to be crowded out there, but only for a while.
Soon after we’ll see diminishing numbers across the landscapes and ecosystems as annuals mature, perennials go dormant, evergreens hold still, and animals die naturally or by pressures and migrations.
Wisconsin’s bluebirds are beginning their second nesting, the first being restrained of normal replacement. Robins were the same. Orioles have recovered somewhat. Ruby-throated hummingbirds seem to be humming along, however, and are seen, or at least heard around feeders, in garages, near blooming red columbines and some of the blues, too.
Squirrel populations, at least the big two, are making do with softer mast from spring’s “nuts” on maples, and awaiting a normal hard mast year for a change. At least the oaks’ catkins played their part.
Periodic cicadas were anticipated by some in Wisconsin by those forgetting when the last crop of 17-year emergers made pleasing noise.
Instead it seems 2024 before Wisconsin begins hearing their music.
Fawns are where they appear; does are going from “big-bellied” to lean, active and in summer coats. Bachelor groups of bucks number three and more and most show some antler development, soon to be branched. Turkeys found spring recruitment weather acceptable, hunters hoped, which should please callers and various observers who seemed to find plenty concerns.
As the sixth (F) period rolls along, Doug Williams, at Portage, says “get out of the blind, go to the bird, cut the distance and call sparingly. Guys who are doing that have been successful. That’s the way it happens in nature. The hens go to the toms."
Spring turkey hunters, through four hunting periods, have registered 31,269 birds in 2021, compared to 36,423 in 2020, Both totals include a two-day youth turkey hunt. The season and periods began a week later in 2021 than 2020, but it is unlikely that move alone accounted for these differences.
“Many are still wondering about number of birds,” said Don Martin, in Monroe.
Morel pickers were even more perplexed after a disastrous 2020 season; thinking 2021 would be a motherlode year, but 2021 copied 2020.
The Morel Day at Muscoda normally has 1,200 pounds to sell, John Borzick, at Boscobel, said. “But this year they had 150 pounds and sold out right away. A few guys are finding a few of the large, yellow morels.
Amateur mycologists were quick to blame the weather, but remember nature is more about complex webs that are rarely disturbed by one event.
Also recall that morels are one of a few edible mushrooms that “fruits” in spring after storage development the previous summer and autumn, so growth in 2021 may have had as much to do with 2020 as 2021. Or not.
Most of the nut trees, oaks, hickories, walnuts and others, apparently avoided spring frosts during flowering times when pollen, eggs and sperm were developing.
Other seed producers, the conifers, seem to be well on the way to normal pine “nut” production as evidenced by pollen and seed cones on pines and firs. The candles (new stem growth) in most evergreens is good, but remember, too, this growth in stem elongation and wood production take their cues, as with morels, from last summer’s conditions more so than 2021’s spring.
Late spring and summer provide some of the most noticeable flowers in size, color, fragrance and other characters that are noticed by pollinators.
Flowers and cones are for trees recruitment, not for us. We sometimes barge in and mess things up by cutting flowers, disrupting pollinators, and untimely pruning of flowering trees and shrubs. Or in the case of oaks, trimming when diseases are most apt to notice and then take advantage of entry ports we create.
Fishing has some bright lanterns with lots of crappies and bluegills being taken from the Wisconsin River system, according the Borzick, in Boscobel. “Catfishing has been good for weeks with anglers using night crawlers and stink bait.”
Soon-to-retire DNR Field Warden David Youngquist, Iowa County, compiled 25 scenarios he remembered from this long career. One was checking an old timer “cat” angler’s license, who was eating a sandwich filled with the same stink bait he was using to catch catfish.
Shovelnose sturgeon are hitting, too, and are often fixed like lobster, according to Borzick, either on the grill, pan or oven and served with butter.
Williams commented that fishing crappies, perch and bluegills has been good along the Wisconsin River.
Plants of notice include flowering red columbine, showy orchis, yellow lady’s-slipper orchid, mayapple, nodding trillium, blue wild geranium and yellow bellwort.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.