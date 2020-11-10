DAVIS COLUMN: Safety foremost concern for upcoming deer seasons

Safety is paramount during Wisconsin’s deer seasons, particularly the upcoming gun deer season.
Bright clothing, blaze orange and florescent pink, are required wearing above the waist including the cap, if worn. The items can be camouflage, but if so, they must be 50 orange or pink. Other hunters, except waterfowlers, are required to follow this requirement if a gun deer season is open, in the deer management unit being hunted.
Four gun handling rules, referred to by TAB-K, are reminders of best firearms handling practices.
Since the discovery of chronic wasting disease (CWD), recommendations continue to be provided, including testing carcasses for the prions causing CWD, and considering not eating meat from deer testing positive. Transport of carcasses is also regulated.
COVID-19 has been added to the list of safety concerns for 2020. This virus-causing disease can be lethal, is airborne, and easily spread to other individuals with close contact for more than 15 minutes from an infected person. Wearing a face mask, similar to a turkey hunting mask or winter face guard mask, should be worn when in close contact with others, such as traveling in a vehicle, or staying in a hunting lodge or cabin.
Many of these concerns are easy and relatively inexpensive to deal with. Most of the precautions protect fellow hunters, so to be protected yourself usually requires others to follow the guidelines, too.
Many other safety, common-sense, and ethical suggestions are considered and followed by deer hunters for the benefit of other hunters and the public.
Several deer seasons have occurred or are ongoing, including the youth hunt, handicapped hunter deer season, and the archery/crossbow seasons.
Non-hunters who enjoy Wisconsin’s wildlife should consider these suggestions, if appropriate, such as wearing bright clothing while hiking, running, caring pets, and doing outside jobs and chores.
To date, the total number of deer registered during all seasons is 65,663, of which 34,469 were bucks. Archers have killed 27,659 deer; 13,726 were antlerless, while those hunting with crossbows have taken 38,004 deer, including 20,536 bucks.
Selected county registrations include Crawford (688), Columbia (1,369), Green (507), Iowa (937), La Crosse (695) and Sauk (1,309).
Outdoor recreationalists continue to cluster where seasons, trails, and forests offer opportunities. Not all are interested in bagging a buck, at least not immediately. After all, when an archery or crossbow buck is registered, that’s the buck limit until the nine day season and another license.
That’s one reason some archers are smiling even after returning empty to their vehicle.
Feeder birds, and others, appear to be making their presence known and shown. It’s been so long since evening grosbeaks have emptied platform feeders, some who watch have forgotten about this giant “finch.” Others with improved local populations include pine siskins, purple finches, crossbills, and redpolls. Black oil sunflowers and water help bring and hold some of these past uncommon birds.
Bob Ross, at Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Middleton, suggests watching birds at feeders as a great relief treat from working at home or being home-bound.
“Get a great premium mix to see what the birds in your area take. My Choice Plus Blend has black and striped sunflowers, safflower, peanut halves, tree nuts, calcium chips, and dried fruits. Stay with the mix or change to one with what the bird liked," he said.
Doug Williams, of Portage, expects things to break loose this week after deer were locked down with warm weather; pheasant hunting has been so-so, and fishing is to be better at night.
“Supplies are going, going, gone and don’t waste ammunition,” he proclaims.
Look at the calendar; Nov. 21 is about a week away.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!