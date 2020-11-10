DAVIS COLUMN: Safety foremost concern for upcoming deer seasons

Many other safety, common-sense, and ethical suggestions are considered and followed by deer hunters for the benefit of other hunters and the public.

Several deer seasons have occurred or are ongoing, including the youth hunt, handicapped hunter deer season, and the archery/crossbow seasons.

Non-hunters who enjoy Wisconsin’s wildlife should consider these suggestions, if appropriate, such as wearing bright clothing while hiking, running, caring pets, and doing outside jobs and chores.

To date, the total number of deer registered during all seasons is 65,663, of which 34,469 were bucks. Archers have killed 27,659 deer; 13,726 were antlerless, while those hunting with crossbows have taken 38,004 deer, including 20,536 bucks.

Selected county registrations include Crawford (688), Columbia (1,369), Green (507), Iowa (937), La Crosse (695) and Sauk (1,309).

Outdoor recreationalists continue to cluster where seasons, trails, and forests offer opportunities. Not all are interested in bagging a buck, at least not immediately. After all, when an archery or crossbow buck is registered, that’s the buck limit until the nine day season and another license.

That’s one reason some archers are smiling even after returning empty to their vehicle.