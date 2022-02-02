DAVIS COLUMN: Scouting though road tripping

Gathering observations near roads and trails is one of the better activities for upcoming winter and spring anglers, spring turkey hunters, birders of all levels, and simply getting out and about in the open spaces, away from crowded places.

County and town roads are usually best to travel but don’t overlook, if necessary, riding an interstate highway while another drives.

Wild asparagus and spring mushroom picking is months in the future but last fall’s stalks, some holding dried, pea-size fruits, tell the tale of April’s edible, green stems. It’s a place to start; the dead stems are a great way to measure the vigor of coming spring’s roadside patch, too.

Even without leaves, many tree species can be identified noticing expanding flower buds on red maples, sapcicles forming on boxelders, and sliding and falling bark on white and red elms.

The elms and a few abandoned apple orchards are surely to be more productive this spring than the last two springs, won’t they? Learn to recognize a few deciduous trees, some of which are keys totems gathered during seasons ahead.

Trees still holding their 2021 leaves are likely red and black oaks.

Even before February 14, some animals are acting as couples. Great horned owls are nesting, bald eagles are about to begin egg-laying, and red-tailed hawks may be reusing last year’s nests, too.

Mallard ducks are utilizing what little open water exists in watercress springs and fast-flowing trout streams fed by other springs; spring creeks they’re called. They hold some waterfowl, a snipe or two, and perched kingfishers as well as a few robins and bluebirds who are toughing out Wisconsin’s winter.

Deer and turkeys continue to make use of combined soybean and corn fields. If a corn crop still stands, so much the better. Sunny south slopes have less or no snow, an indication that frozen water sublimates and disappears more quickly than snow and ice on a north slope.

While we’re accustomed to thinking dawn and dusk as the better times for watching wildlife, winter watching can be great almost any time of the day. Deer and turkeys sometimes travel on roadways or roadsides.

Respect the wildlife and their need to refuel. Even if you can, don’t get any closer than necessary to observe. With herds of deer and rafts of turkeys, simply slowing down but not stopping the truck may keep the animals feeding and not fleeing.

“Two cautions about observing from a town or county roads: Don’t stop or park near a corner or intersection. Also, drive in two-wheel drive if possible, then, should you go into the ditch, use the four-wheel drive to get out. If you go in with four-wheel drive you often end up going deeper into the snowbank,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage.

Williams often puts several ideas together. “Carry your binoculars,” he said. “I use them to watch eagles while ice fishing as well as watching anglers. Watch their arms; if they’re moving, they’re catching fish or if they are out of their shanty, they are likely catching, too.”

There’s a great place to see eagles and deer near Plain in Sauk County, but it depends on the day, according to Wayne Whitemarsh, of Sauk Prairie. “They’re both out scratching for grain in the fields.”

Wayne Smith, of Blanchardville, noted sighting snowy owls while trapping in Horicon area and seeing bald eagles feeding on rough fish left on the ice on Yellowstone Lake.

It appears to be the making of a great year for seeing snowy owls. This year’s irruption, as it’s called, is likely to provide numerous sightings, particularly in open areas, and also in some cities including Madison.

Hawks, eagles, coyotes and fox consume numerous road-killed deer, Williams said.

John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, suggested driving along the Wisconsin or Mississippi rivers watching for eagles, fox and just noting the ice fishers, too. “When the sun is out, a lot of the animals are, too.”

With ample snow in some locations, watch for snowmobilers crossing the roads and sometimes on the roadsides, too.

“Most people have read about sturgeon spearing in the Lake Winnebago area and many have gone there just to watch the excitement at registration stations,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “I don’t have to tell most hard core ice fishers that supplies are difficult to get.”

Take advantage of animals tracks. Tracks can be a poor person’s trail camera. Learn to identify some of the common prints. Squirrels, skunks, deer, turkeys, crows, rabbits, coyotes and opossums are a few that show up during February. Chipmunks are your best bet of seeing an animal seeing its shadow. Other signs of animals pawing for corn, bedding for the evening, and browsing twigs and bark should be evident. Walk some of the much-used deer trails looking for shed antlers.

Wild turkeys are gobbling, displaying and fighting throughout February and March.

Ice fishing has slowed in places, but not others. Trout fishing, when temperatures reach 30 degrees, may be worthwhile, too. Consider taking some watercress home.

Nominations are now due for the 2021 DNR Ethical Hunter Award, which is presented in May at Vortex Optics in Barneveld at their headquarters. In addition to certificates, Vortex, the corporate sponsor of the award, presents the winner, sometimes winners, with a fine product from their line of optics. Contact me for more information.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.